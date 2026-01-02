Sokoto APC: Wamakko, others receive e-registration cards ahead of primaries, general polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC)All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has commenced the electronic registration of party members ahead of its 2026 primaries and the 2027 general elections.

The decision was taken at the party’s executive council meeting held at the party secretariat in Sokoto where the leadership formally approved the statewide rollout of the e-registration exercise.

Prominent party leaders who participated in the registration include Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State and the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir.

Others were Minister of Labour and Productivity, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; the Minister of State for Works, Barr. Muhammad Bello Goronyo, and Ambassador-designate, Hon. Kulu Haruna Abubakar, among others.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Senator Wamakko commended the state executive council for its loyalty, resilience and sustained commitment to strengthening the APC in Sokoto State and beyond.

He described the electronic registration initiative as a timely reform that would better position the party for future electoral success, adding that it aligns with the APC’s people-oriented policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of Nigerians.

“The APC will continue to grow stronger, especially with the steady influx of members from opposition parties, notably the PDP,” Wamakko said.

“This registration exercise will give us a clear and credible record of our strength in Sokoto State.”

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Isa Sadiq Achida, said the initiative aligns with the APC’s national drive to strengthen internal democracy, enhance credibility and build a verifiable membership database ahead of key electoral contests.

According to him, members of the state executive council have undergone specialised training on the electronic registration process to ensure the registration’s success.

Achida also revealed that more computer experts and trained enumerators have been engaged to ensure a smooth, transparent and credible exercise across all local government areas of the state.

“The electronic registration will enable the party to accurately identify and document its members before, during and after the primaries and the general elections,” Achida said.

In other news, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has appealed to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to remain in the party and abandon any plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over growing speculation over his possible defection.

The appeal was made by the NNPP chairman in Kano State, Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa, who said the plea is the collective position of party leaders and members in the state.

“On behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed,” Dungurawa said.