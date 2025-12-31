Soludo assents adjusted N766b 2026 appropriation bill, three others into law

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has admitted that the State House of Assembly adjusted the 2026 Appropriation Bill, which he signed into law based on the lawmakers’ wisdom.

The budget, which was signed into law at the Lighthouse in Awka, the state capital, saw an increase from N757 billion to N766 billion after extensive deliberations by the Eighth Assembly.

The increment followed the House consideration and adoption of the report of its Hon. Ejike Okechukwu-led Committee on Finance and Appropriation, which recommended adjustments to the original estimates. Accordingly, the recurrent expenditure rose by N7 billion to N169,602,802,205, while the capital expenditure was increased by N1.49 billion to N596,771,685,500.

With the adjustments, the total budget size increased by N8.49 billion from the initial N757,884,487,705 to N766,374,487,705.

A breakdown of the approved figures shows that N169,602,802,205 was allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N596,771,685,500 was provided for capital projects in the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaking after the House Committee on Finance and Budget presented its recommendations, the Speaker, Rt Hon.

Somtochukwu Udeze, observed that the budget adjustments were carefully made to achieve a balance between meeting recurrent obligations and funding capital projects aimed at improving the welfare of Ndi Anambra.

Reflecting on the budget after his assent, Governor Soludo remarked, “This budget is more than numbers—it is a strategic plan crafted to deliver on our administration’s promises. We have focused on what truly matters to the people, ensuring that resources are allocated to meet the critical needs in our communities.”

He praised the state lawmakers for their commitment in ensuring thorough scrutiny and timely passage. Soludo said,

“Our productive partnership with the House of Assembly has been crucial. Their thoroughness and cooperation have helped deliver laws that will accelerate the development and prosperity of Anambra State.”

The governor recalled that he submitted a draft appropriation of N757 billion, but the legislators, in their wisdom, reviewed its size and slightly increased it from N757 billion to N766 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to him, the principles guiding his administration are: “Transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance are not just ideals; they are the bedrock of our government. By enacting these laws, we are creating the enabling environment for effective service delivery and sustainable growth.”

In addition, Governor Soludo signed three other significant pieces of legislation into law, namely, the Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 3) Law, 2025; the Anambra State Taxes, Levies and Presumptive Tax (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025; and the Anambra State Correctional Service Law, 2025.