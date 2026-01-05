Southeast–Southwest alliance shortest route to Igbo presidency — Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said that over $10 billion has been saved from subsidy removal in 2023

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has declared that a strategic political alliance between the Southeast and Southwest remains the shortest and most realistic route to the emergence of an Igbo president in Nigeria.

Kalu made the assertion during a series of high-level courtesy visits across Abia State’s three senatorial zones—Abia North, Central and South—where he engaged elder statesmen and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on party unity, electoral strategy and the future of the South East in national politics.

He urged Igbo leaders and voters to move away from sentimental politics and embrace calculated political investments, stressing that votes must be deployed where they count toward power, influence and negotiation.

According to the Deputy Speaker, sustained support for the South West, particularly under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would strengthen trust, inclusion and reciprocity, ultimately positioning the South East favourably for the presidency.

“What you play politics with is numbers, not sentiments. Votes are currency. If you invest them where they don’t count toward success, you have wasted your opportunity at the negotiation table,” Kalu said.

He added that consolidating the southern political corridor was critical to preventing a return of power to regions that may not prioritise the interests of the Southeast.

“The South must stay united. Any attempt to break that unity through sentiment will weaken the Southeast politically and take us backwards,” he warned.

As part of efforts to strengthen APC structures in Abia State, Kalu visited former Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abia North; Senator John Bob Nwannunu in Abia Central; and former Managing Director and CEO of the defunct Hallmark Bank and APC chieftain, Sir Mac Wabara, in Abia South.

Across the meetings, discussions focused on party cohesion, stakeholder alignment and the need for sustained collaboration to strengthen the APC and stabilise the polity.

Kalu said President Tinubu had charged APC leaders nationwide to intensify engagement, promote reconciliation and deepen unity within the party, noting that the current period offered an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to inclusive governance.

Tinubu, Performance and 2027

The Deputy Speaker praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing his policies as tough but necessary, courageous and already yielding results.

He argued that the President has demonstrated political will, inclusiveness and readiness to work with the South East.

“He has proven that there is no discrimination in project allocation or governance. He is a listening president, and the political will is there,” Kalu said.

He also presented his two-year scorecard to the elder statesmen and party leaders, inviting open assessment of his performance.

“I believe leadership must be subjected to scrutiny. I asked them to honestly assess what I have done so far so I can do better,” he said.

Charging party stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilisation, declaring that the era of negotiating for just 25 per cent of votes in Abia State was over, he expressed confidence that the APC now has the structure, momentum and political capital to deliver an outright victory for President Tinubu in the state.

In their separate remarks, the elder statesmen commended Kalu’s performance at the National Assembly, describing his leadership as impactful and people-oriented.

They thereby pledged continued support and collective action to strengthen the party and mobilise grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general elections.