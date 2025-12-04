Stakeholders demand legal backing for IREV, e-transmission of results

• INEC urges exposure of fraud in voter register, ends Q1 CVR Dec 10

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on Constitution amendment bills, stakeholders in the electoral space have urged lawmakers to prioritise constitutional and legislative amendments that will give legal backing to the electronic transmission of election results and strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) technological tools, including the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.



Relatedly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Nigerians to actively identify and report ineligible and deceased persons on the voter register as the Display for Claims and Objections begins on December 15, 2025.



The call came as INEC prepares to close the first quarter of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.



On the other hand, the stakeholders made the demands during the Youths and National Assembly Dialogue on the Youth Electoral Reform Agenda organised by the Kimpact Development Initiative in Abuja.



KDI Team Lead, Bukola Idowu, said the ongoing Constitution review presented a critical opportunity for lawmakers to entrench technology-driven elections and rebuild public trust, especially among young voters.



Idowu listed three key reform demands, with top priority being the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission through a constitutionally backed framework that ensures investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of electoral crimes.



He noted that past electoral cycles were marred by violence, intimidation and vote manipulation, adding that the inability to punish offenders had deepened apathy, particularly among youths who turned out in their numbers during the 2023 polls.



“Although serious irregularities were recorded in 2023, no one has been properly held accountable for major offences. This culture of impunity discourages participation, particularly among young people,” he said.



He urged the National Assembly to ensure the passage and full implementation of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill to guarantee investigations and prosecution of perpetrators.



The second reform, according to him, is firm legislative backing for the use of election technology, especially the electronic transmission of results.



He advocated clear legal provisions for electronic result transmission, secure server backups and other digital processes to make elections verifiable by the public.



Chairman of the Young Parliamentary Forum, Olamijuwonla Alao-Akala, expressed strong support for reforms allowing the immediate electronic transmission of election results.



He said such measures were vital to preventing result manipulation between polling units and collation centres and improving public confidence.



Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvagio, said credible, inclusive and transparent elections were fundamental to democratic governance.



He commended the dialogue as a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring youths were actively involved in shaping reforms that promote accountability and public trust.



Salvagio noted that through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, his country had supported organisations, including KDI, advancing democratic governance, civic participation and human rights in Nigeria.

Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, reminded citizens that the display exercise mandated under Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022 is a critical safeguard designed to ensure the credibility of the register.



According to INEC, the display will hold from December 15 to 21, 2025, at INEC local government offices nationwide.



“The commission urges all eligible citizens, especially those wåho registered, transferred or updated their information during this phase, to use this statutory window to verify their details, report inaccuracies and draw attention to ineligible or deceased persons on the register,” she said.



Eta-Messi said “public vigilance remains central” to maintaining the integrity of the voter roll and preventing fraudulent or erroneous entries ahead of future elections.



Providing an update on the CVR, INEC disclosed that by the end of the 13th week, 9,891,801 online pre-registrations had been recorded nationwide. Of this number, 2,572,054 registrations have been fully completed, comprising 1,503,832 online completions and 1,068,222 physical registrations as of November 28, 2025.



She noted that CVR activities remain suspended in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to ongoing electoral events, assuring that new dates for resumption in both areas would be communicated.