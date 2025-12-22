Strengthen democracy, Makinde charges newly- inaugurated OYSIEC members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday charged the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to ensure that they discharge their mandate independently to further strengthen democracy in the state.

Makinde gave the charge at the swearing-in of the new OYSIEC members, held at the Executive Council Chambers, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Speaking after the administration of oath of office on the members and signing of the oath of office book, the governor admonished them to handle their assignment with transparency and fear of God.

The governor noted that his administration would conduct another local government election before the expiration of his tenure in 2027, noting that he remained assured that residents of the state would still choose to support him, as they do not want the state to return to the old order.

He said: “To you members of OYSIEC, what I will say is that you have a delicate assignment. Though I nominated you, you were cleared by the House of Assembly. There are things in the name of the commission that you have to live up to and that is Oyo State and independent. The keyword is independent. So, you have to be independent.

“You will do justice to the people of Oyo State if you handle your assignment with utmost transparency and the fear of God, just as it is in the oath that you have taken.

“I know that Oyo State people are solidly behind this administration. So, we are not afraid to go for elections. For us here in Oyo State, I will still conduct a local government election before I leave office. The tenure of the current local government administration will end in May 2027.

“So, the election will probably happen about the same time that we are having the general election, but we’re not afraid. Even the general election, we know that what people have been saying to us is, ‘We don’t want Oyo State to go back to the old order. We don’t want this music to stop.’

“If that, indeed, is what they are saying, I know they will come out to vote for us and defend their votes.

“So, at the local government level, please do your best to give confidence to our people. We accept that politics is a game. You go out, you talk to people, but once you have been given the mandate, then it is serious business.

“Governance is not a game, because governance will impact on our daily lives, it will impact on even destinies of a generation. So, if you allow the will of the people to prevail by conducting open and transparent elections at the local government level, you would have helped Oyo State to have a solid democratic foundation at the local level. So, I would encourage you to please do that.”

Speaking on the nomination of the chairman and members of the Commission, the governor said they are people of proven integrity, who will use their wealth of experience for the development of the state.

He equally thanked the Oyo State House of Assembly for their support and diligence in approving the nominees, stressing that the act demonstrated the synergy between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government, a development, which he noted, has resulted into unprecedented harmony, growth and development for Oyo State.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governors, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi and Barr Hazeem Gbolarumi; Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Hon Justice O.M. Olagunju and the President, Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon Justice T.M Abdulganiyu, and others.