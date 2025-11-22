Tinubu, Makinde, others eulogise Bode George @80

President Bola Tinubu, Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, with other prominent Nigerians, have paid tribute to Chief Olabode George on his 80th birthday.

They praised Chief George’s dedication to his country and state of birth, describing him as a respected leader and dedicated public servant who has made significant contributions to national development.

They spoke in Lagos on Friday at his birthday celebration and Memoir launch titled: “Unfiltered: a chronicle of selected speeches.”

Specifically, Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, jokingly referenced Chief George’s past threat of self-imposed exile, expressing gratitude that he is alive to celebrate his 80th birthday in Lagos.

President Tinubu recalled Chief George’s vow to go into exile if he became President, saying he is glad he chose to remain in Nigeria and work together for a peaceful and prosperous country.

He praised Chief George’s devotion to Nigeria and his state of birth, describing him as a distinguished Nigerian, accomplished statesman, and outstanding politician.

He noted that despite their differences, the values that bind them together as members of the same household are more enduring and stronger.

The President commended Chief George’s graciousness and willingness to offer advice and suggestions on national issues, saying he finds many of his suggestions valuable and enriching.

President Tinubu urged attendees to support the book launch by buying copies for themselves, friends, and public school libraries. He wished Chief Olabode George continued good health and many more years in the service of God and the people.

Governor Makinde described Chief George as a pillar of strength and a shining example of leadership.

He noted George’s selflessness and commitment to the welfare of others, and said his contributions to Nigeria’s development are invaluable. Makinde praised George’s humility and kindness, saying they have endeared him to many Nigerians.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed of Bauchi State also paid tribute to Chief George, praising his leadership and dedication to public service.

He noted that George’s life’s work is a testament to his commitment to Nigeria’s development, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Mohammed described Chief George as a role model and a source of inspiration to many young Nigerians.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, paid tribute to Chief George, highlighting his enduring impact on Nigerian society.

He noted that George’s contributions to the country’s development are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated for generations to come. The Ooni praised George’s wisdom and leadership, saying that these qualities have earned him the respect and admiration of many Nigerians.

The Ooni also commended Chief George’s commitment to promoting peace and unity in Nigeria. He noted that George’s efforts have helped to build a more harmonious and cohesive society, and his legacy will continue to inspire Nigerians to work towards a brighter future. The Ooni prayed that Chief George would enjoy many more years of good health and happiness.

PDP Chairman Kabiru Turaki praised Chief George’s tireless efforts in promoting the party’s ideals. He noted that George’s leadership and dedication to the party have been instrumental in shaping its development, and his legacy will continue to inspire party members. Turaki described Chief George as a respected leader and a role model to many young politicians.

Turaki also commended Chief George’s commitment to promoting democracy and good governance in Nigeria. He noted that George’s efforts have helped to build a more democratic and inclusive society, and his legacy will continue to inspire Nigerians to work towards a brighter future. Turaki prayed that Chief George would enjoy many more years of good health and happiness.

Other attendees were former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Governor of Adamawa State, Rear Admiral Muritala Nyako, rtd; General Ike Nwanchukwu, represented by Chief Dele Ogedengbe; PDP Chieftains, Adolphus Wabara and Umar Damagum and the new PDP Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, among others.