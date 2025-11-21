How I begged Bode George not to go into exile after 2023 election – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria’s unity remains unshakeable, insisting that despite sharp political disagreements, the nation’s shared values and collective identity far outweigh partisan divides.

Tinubu’s remarks were delivered on Friday in Lagos by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at the 80th birthday celebration and public presentation of the memoir of elder statesman and former Military Governor of old Ondo State, Chief Olabode George.

The President described Chief George as “a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, and an accomplished public servant” whose life has been defined by unwavering commitment to service. He said his invitation to the celebration reflected “the Nigerian and Lagos spirit—our shared humanity, history, kindred spirit, and good neighbourliness.”

Reiterating his message of national cohesion, Tinubu said the event demonstrated that political rivalry cannot erode the deeper ties that bind Nigerians together.

“The event of today again demonstrates that as politicians, we may shout and disagree. Still, the values that bind us together as members of the same household, living in different rooms, are more enduring and stronger than what divides us,” he said.

Tinubu acknowledged his long history of political disagreements with Chief George dating back to 1999 but noted that such differences have never diminished the mutual respect they share as leaders committed to Nigeria’s progress.

He added that since he assumed office, Chief George has continued to offer thoughtful counsel through public commentary on national issues.

The President also celebrated Chief George’s attainment of 80 years, describing it as a testament to divine favour, discipline, and resilience. He expressed delight that the milestone was being marked in Lagos, the celebrant’s home state.

In a light moment, Tinubu recalled Chief George’s previous public comment that he would go into exile if Tinubu ever became president.

“I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together for the peaceful and prosperous nation that is our collective dream,” he said.

Speaking on the newly launched memoir, Tinubu said it chronicles Chief George’s early life in Lagos, his military career, his service as Military Governor, his stewardship at the Nigerian Ports Authority, and his role in party politics.

He expressed confidence that the work will provide valuable insights into leadership, public service, political strategy, and military doctrine.

The President pledged his full support for the book launch and encouraged guests to purchase copies for personal use and for public institutions.

He wished Chief George continued good health, strength, and many more years of service to God, country, and humanity.