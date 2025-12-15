Tinubu’s opposition lacks ideas, without record of performance – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed recent claims by opposition figures as the desperate antics of a shrinking political remnant struggling for relevance, describing the group as leftovers of a dying party seeking scapegoats and public attention.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and issued on Sunday, the Presidency said the so-called opposition has resorted to noise, misinformation, and theatrics to mask its internal collapse and repeated electoral failures.

Onanuga’s statement comes in response to public statements by some opposition politicians, alleging threats to multi-party democracy and accusing the government of political intimidation.

According to the Presidency, the opposition’s latest outcry is fueled by frustration over the steady movement of prominent politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The opposition is not under siege; it is simply hemorrhaging credibility and relevance,” the statement said, adding that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of association and the right of politicians to change parties without coercion.

The Presidency emphasized that those defecting to the APC were acting entirely of their own free will, motivated by the visible gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s reform agenda, and not under any form of pressure or intimidation.

It described as disingenuous any attempt to frame voluntary defections as a threat to democracy, noting that similar mass movements to the then-dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2000 and 2015 never generated such alarm.

The statement further accused opposition figures of deliberately confusing the public in a bid to extract cheap political sympathy. “Shouting ‘democracy in danger’ will not resurrect a party already rejected by Nigerians,” it added.

“The real crisis confronting the opposition is not external persecution, but internal decay, lack of ideas, and a poor record in office,” the Presidency said.

It noted that while opposition politicians once claimed to be reformers, they are now resisting accountability and attempting to politicize anti-corruption efforts for personal protection.

The Presidency urged opposition figures to focus on rebuilding their platforms and offering credible alternatives, rather than peddling alarmist narratives that undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“The era of empty noise is over. Nigerians are more interested in results than recycled outrage,” the Presidency said, insisting that the government remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the strengthening of democratic norms.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that unseating Tinubu in the 2027 general elections would be far easier than the opposition’s historic victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The party asserted during the inauguration of its new leadership team in Delta State, where a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Great Ogboru, was unveiled as a member.

Representing the National Chairman of the party, David Mark, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said the newly inaugurated team has been mandated to embark on aggressive nationwide mobilisation, membership registration, and validation.

The team is also tasked with establishing ADC offices across states, local government areas, wards, and polling units.

According to him, the party will intensify sensitisation campaigns aimed at familiarising Nigerians with its political ideology and positioning the ADC as a credible electoral alternative.