EFCC rejects claims of politicisation, insists anti-corruption war targets all suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations by some political actors that it is being weaponised against opposition figures, insisting that its operations are guided strictly by law and not partisan considerations.

In a statement on Monday, the anti-graft agency said recent claims of “weaponisation of the EFCC,” “erosion of its independence,” and “persecution of opposition politicians” amount to a deliberate misrepresentation of its constitutional mandate to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes.

The commission stressed that its only operational guide is the EFCC Establishment Act, which empowers it to investigate and prosecute all suspects involved in corruption-related offences, irrespective of political affiliation.

It noted that the only individuals exempt from prosecution are political office holders enjoying constitutional immunity while in office.

According to the EFCC, records of arrests and prosecutions over the past two years under the current leadership show that prominent members of both the ruling party and the opposition, including former governors and ministers, have been investigated and charged where necessary.

“The EFCC is faithful only to its mandate, which is to tackle corruption, not to pursue any imaginary adversary or political objective,” the statement said, describing allegations of a coordinated effort to weaken the opposition for the benefit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as untenable.

The commission questioned the basis of claims of persecution, arguing that asking suspects to account for alleged acts of embezzlement, money laundering, contract fraud and other financial crimes cannot be construed as victimisation.

“Corruption has no gender, religion, tribe or political party,” the EFCC said, adding that selective outrage cannot serve as a defence against investigation or prosecution.

It warned that attempts to intimidate or blackmail the commission into abandoning investigations pose a greater threat to democracy than the lawful execution of its duties.

The agency also rejected calls for amendments to its enabling Act aimed at shielding politicians who move into opposition, describing such efforts as contrary to the Constitution and national interest.

The statement was signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Dele Oyewale, reaffirmed EFCC’s resolve not to succumb to pressure or compromise ongoing investigations, and called on patriotic Nigerians to support its anti-corruption mandate.

Meanwhile, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has demanded that the Chairman of the EFCC recuse himself from any investigation or prosecution involving him, alleging bias, personal vendetta and political persecution.

In a press release issued on Monday by his media aide, Mohammed Bello Doka, Malami described his ongoing detention, investigation and threatened prosecution by the EFCC as a “politically motivated witch-hunt,” which he linked to his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Malami, the EFCC’s actions are not driven by genuine law enforcement objectives but by “deep-seated historical animosity” allegedly rooted in events dating back to his tenure as Attorney-General.

He recalled that during his time in office, the Federal Government constituted the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe allegations of corruption and abuse of office within the EFCC, at which time the current EFCC Chairman served as Secretary to the panel.

Malami claimed that the Salami Report, which he said is in the public domain, contains adverse findings against the incumbent EFCC Chairman, including recommendations for possible prosecution, particularly in Chapter 9 of the report.

He argued that the present investigation against him bears the hallmarks of retaliation, marked by what he described as illegal detention, media harassment and procedural abuses.

“The circumstances show clearly that I have been pre-judged and cannot receive a fair, objective or lawful investigation under the current leadership of the EFCC,” Malami stated.

He therefore called for the immediate recusal of the EFCC Chairman and requested that the matter be transferred to another appropriate government enforcement agency in order to restore public confidence and uphold the rule of law. Malami also appealed to the Attorney-General of the Federation, as Chief Law Officer of the Federation, to intervene and prevail on the EFCC Chairman to step aside.

The former AGF further demanded immediate judicial oversight of the matter, insisting that he should either be charged to court or released within 24 hours, in line with Sections 35(3), (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He maintained that only a court of competent jurisdiction can lawfully adjudicate the allegations against him.

Raising concerns about the integrity of the investigation, Malami also accused the EFCC of attempting to rely on individuals convicted by foreign courts and currently serving criminal sentences abroad as potential witnesses against him. He described such a move as “desperate, scandalous and corrosive” to Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

The statement disclosed that Malami’s legal team has formally requested Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the petitions allegedly forming the basis of the EFCC investigation, including petitions by Human and Environmental Agenda dated September 11, 2023, and Grassroot Advocacy for Peace and Good Governance, as well as the EFCC’s investigation report, to enable him to prepare his defence.

Malami stressed that he seeks no political settlement or inducement, insisting that his sole objective is to clear his name transparently before a competent court.

“Nigeria must not degenerate into a republic where anti-corruption agencies are weaponised for political intimidation,” the statement concluded, adding that “the law must remain supreme above politics, above power and above persons.”