To win anything in Gokana, Fubara must pass through Wike -APC Chairman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the South‑South zone, Victor Giadom, said on Tuesday that Governor Siminalayi Fubara would need the backing of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike to succeed in Gokana Local Government Area.

Giadom spoke during a public event in Gokana attended by Wike, who visited the area to thank leaders and residents.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and current FCT minister, has maintained a presence in politics across the state since leaving office.

At the event, Giadom said that Wike was the main political figure in Gokana and that winning support there would require Fubara’s cooperation with him.

“Gokana is a no‑go area for anybody, even Governor Fubara. For him to win anything in Gokana, he must pass through Wike,” Giadom said.

He added that the people of Gokana were aligned with both Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

Also present at the gathering was former Senator Magnus Abe, who said the people of Gokana had chosen their political leadership and expressed support for both Wike and Tinubu. Abe told attendees that following leaders they trust would bring benefits to the community.

Dumle Maol, deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and Confidence Deko, chairman of Gokana Local Government Council, also pledged support to Wike during the visit. Each said the community supported the minister and would accompany him in future engagements.

Fubara, who assumed office in 2023, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC earlier in December 2025.

That move followed prolonged political tensions in Rivers State, where disputes between Wike and Fubara over leadership control emerged after the 2023 elections and escalated into state‑level conflict.

The tensions at times involved the state legislature and, in March 2025, resulted in a state of emergency in Rivers State, under which Fubara and members of the House of Assembly were suspended for six months.

Retired naval officer, Ibas was appointed as sole administrator during that period.

Since returning to office, Fubara has made public statements underscoring stability and governance, while Wike has at times commented on political developments in the state without naming the governor directly.

Neither the Office of the Governor nor Wike’s spokesperson had released immediate responses to Giadom’s remarks by the time of publication.