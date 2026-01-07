Two Gombe PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Gombe State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), further strengthening the ruling party’s dominance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Gabriel Fushison and Mr Malon Nimrod-Yari were formally received into the APC by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Fushison represents Kaltungo West Constituency, while Nimrod-Yari represents Shongom Constituency in the Gombe State House of Assembly.

They were led to the governor’s office on Wednesday by Speaker Abubakar Luggerewo, his deputy Sadam Bello, and other principal officers.

Explaining their decision, the lawmakers cited Yahaya’s “inclusive governance style, sterling leadership and impressive performance” across the state.

They said they were “never sidelined while in opposition,” adding that their constituencies benefited from projects and dividends of democracy.

According to them, the governor’s fairness, accessibility and commitment to equitable development inspired their decision to join the APC.

Welcoming them, Yahaya described the defection as “a vote of confidence” in his administration and its people-centred policies.

He assured the lawmakers of equal treatment and full integration, saying the APC remained “a platform for unity, progress and service.”

Yahaya praised the Assembly’s leadership for its cooperation, calling it vital to peace, stability and development in the state.

NAN reports that the APC now controls 23 of the 24 seats in the Gombe State House of Assembly.