We must redesign Nigeria’s political map in 2027, Okorie tells Igbo

Convener of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD), Chief (Dr) Chekwas Okorie, yesterday, declared that the Igbo nation must deploy its full democratic strength in the 2027 General Elections, identifying united political participation as the only viable path to reverse decades of marginalisation.

It lamented that although the Igbo remain one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups with unmatched geographical spread, decades of political disunity and voter apathy had left the South-East vulnerable to avoidable marginalisation and ridicule.

Okorie, who disclosed this in Abuja, during the second meeting of the IAD held at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, said that with unity, voter mobilisation, and strategic engagement, the Igbo could redesign the political map of Nigeria and reclaim their rightful place in the country’s governance structure.

Okorie announced that the IAD would present a major resolution at the proposed 2026 Igbo Political Summit in Enugu, and called on all eligible Igbo people to participate actively in all democratic processes.