We’ll fix Rivers’ leadership mistake in 2027, Wike declares

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers State will “correct the leadership mistake” made at the state level in the 2027 elections.

Wike made the statement during a thank-you visit to the people of Khana in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to him, leaders are elected to reflect the will of the people, not to pursue personal agendas.

“We will not make the same mistake again at the state level in 2027. When the time comes, we will talk about it. Just follow your leaders. Anywhere you see them going, that is where we are going,” Wike said.

The former Rivers governor said his visit was not politically motivated, stressing that he came to appreciate the people of Khana for standing by him and President Bola Tinubu, especially during the 2023 elections. Wike noted that Khana people took a bold step by supporting Tinubu at a time many others were afraid, adding that their loyalty had paid off.

MEANWHILE, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), South South, Victor Giadom, yesterday, advised Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to go through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to win anything in the state.

Giadom said this during Wike’s ‘thank you’ visit to the people of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers. Describing Wike as a “dependable leader” in Rivers politics, Giadom assured the minister that there would be no political force in Gokana other than Wike.