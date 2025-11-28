Why there’s unity for Gov Mba’s second term in Enugu – Obeagu

The Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Council, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has said that there is uniformity of opinion for Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to seek a second term in office because of the unprecedented social, infrastructural and political harmony his administration has bequeathed the state.

Obeagu stated that the Governor’s political realignment to the national ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has further bridged divides for the state to benefit fully from the nation’s democratic dividends.

The council chairman made the remarks at the council headquarters in Ikem on Thursday, during the inauguration of the Isi-Uzo Local Government and ward executives of the Enugu State Unity Forum, EUF, a support group advocating for Governor Mbah’s second term in office.

Obeagu noted that Governor Mbah’s developmental strides in the state, particularly in the council area, have made the clamour for the Governor’s second term more attractive and less cumbersome for the advocates.

The Chairman listed Governor Mbah’s achievements in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area to include, but not be limited to, 11 Smart Schools, 12 Type-2 Health Centres, 21.7 km Agape–Ogbette Farm Settlement Road, upgrades on Eha-Amufu roads from the park to Umuogiri Bridge, ongoing development of a Farm Estate, and the 40-kilometre Owo–Umualor–Ikem dual carriage road project, among others.

The Chairman advised the newly inaugurated support executives to take their responsibilities seriously, assuring them of his massive support, while he commended the leadership structure of the EUF as a platform that promotes peace, unity and progressive collaboration.

Inaugurating the executives, the Zonal Coordinator of EUF in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwatu, emphasised that the Forum has five priority responsibilities tied directly to the administration of Governor Mbah, with a sixth responsibility concerning the council chairman.

Nwatu reminded the executives that they were selected through a collaborative stakeholder decision and charged them to return to their wards to spread awareness about the achievements of the Mbah administration.

Other stakeholders who made complementary remarks for the support group included the coordinators of EUF in Enugu West and Enugu North Senatorial districts, Arc Jake Udeh and Prof Ikpe Ibenekwu, respectively.

The zonal coordinators noted the remarkable infrastructural transformation occurring across the state, adding that the Federal Government’s recent appointment of Governor Mbah as Chairman, Committee on the Overhaul of Security Training Institutions is a testament to his outstanding leadership.

They urged the newly inaugurated officials to intensify grassroots sensitisation on the achievements of Governor Mbah, describing the inauguration as the planting of a “taproot” that will grow into widespread support for Governor Mbah across the LGA.

The EUF zonal woman leader, Barr. Kate Nnamani encouraged the people to continue supporting the Governor’s developmental vision, while Mbah’s Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Dr Collins Ogbu, urged the people to prioritise obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof Sam Ugwu, commended the council chairman, Obeagu, for aligning with the Governor’s objectives of improving lives through road construction, bridges, empowerment initiatives, healthcare development and scholarship programmes.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon Jacob Abonyi, expressed the party’s full support for the activities of the Enugu State Unity Forum within the LGA, while the coordinator of the EUF in Isi-Uzo LGA, Prof Ifeanyi Odoziobodo, charged the executives to redeem the trust placed in them.