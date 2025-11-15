Wike’s aide mocks as PDP expels FCT minister

A fresh wave of verbal fireworks erupted on Saturday within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, derided party leaders who announced the expulsion of his boss and that of other pro-Wike figures.

Reacting in a characteristically acerbic tone, Olayinka dismissed the action of the PDP group that met in Ibadan, describing their gathering as nothing more than a premature December revelry masquerading as a political meeting.

“When people decide to start their own dirty December in November, one can’t help but ignore whatever comes out of their mouths,” Olayinka told The Guardian in a brief interview.

He accused the leaders of turning what should have been a serious political engagement into a social event, insisting that the expulsion had no weight beyond the amusement they provided.

“They gathered in Ibadan to do social party, enjoyed themselves and got intoxicated. They are free to say anything,” he added, suggesting that the purported expulsions were merely products of overexcitement rather than legitimate party procedure.

His remarks come amid escalating internal hostilities within the PDP, as factions loyal to Wike and those aligned with the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, continue to trade accusations following controversies surrounding the party’s convention, disciplinary actions, and the Board of Trustees’ recommendations.

As the crisis deepens, observers note that the party’s internal rifts, now amplified by open mockery and counter-sanctions underscore the broader struggle for control ahead of future electoral cycles.

Olayinka maintained that his boss remains unfazed by the pronouncements, insisting that no credible authority within the party could legitimately sanction Wike or his allies.

Others expected alongside Wike are Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), former Governor Ayo Fayose, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, and several others.

In a terse statement, the PDP said the landmark move aims to restore unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The decision, which was promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates, underscores the party’s commitment to eradicating internal divisions and anti-party conduct that have plagued its progress,” the party said.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the legitimacy of the PDP National Convention in Ibadan due to the absence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the event.

The electoral body’s absence followed court rulings issued to stop the convention from holding.