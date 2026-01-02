Yusuf to immortalise late Kano lawmakers

Youths caution deputy governor against disloyalty

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced plans to immortalise two members of the Kano State House of Assembly who passed away while in active service.



This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, yesterday.



The announcement coincided with the formal presentation of the 2026 budget estimate document to the governor for assent by the Speaker, Ismail Jibril Falgore.



The governor expressed his condolences to the leadership of the House, families of the deceased lawmakers, and the people of Kano State over the loss of Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo (NNPP-Ungogo), Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji (NNPP-Municipal), Chairman, House Committee on Hajj.



Governor Yusuf particularly noted that Sa’adu’s final contribution to the state was his tireless effort in concluding the 2026 budget, ensuring its readiness for legislative passage.

“The dedication and commitment these two legislators demonstrated towards the development of Kano State cannot be overstated,” he said.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the bereaved families and preserving the legislative legacies of the late lawmakers through effective implementation of the 2026 budget.

Meanwhile, a group, Kano Youth Mobilisation for Change, yesterday, raised concerns over what it described as rising political tension between Governor Yusuf and his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.



It accused the deputy governor of actions that could undermine the state’s leadership and threaten political stability in Kano.

In a statement by its Chairman, Musa Samaila Tofa, the body stated that recent statements and actions attributed to Gwarzo were widely perceived as a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the governor and the people of Kano, who had voted the administration into power.



Tofa noted that in Kano’s political environment, loyalty remains a critical pillar of effective governance, stressing that any perceived disloyalty goes beyond personal disagreements and threatens the collective aspirations of the state.



The youth group warned that alleged attempts by the deputy governor to undermine the governor’s vision for development in areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare could destabilise governance and erode unity within the ruling party.

In a statement, the youths said Gwarzo’s controversial remarks have been interpreted as a challenge to the authority of Governor Yusuf and the mandate freely given to him by the electorate, describing such moves as a disservice to the people of Kano.

