Bashir emerges NIQS president, pledges cost data bank completion

Past presidents Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Olayemi Shonubi (left); Joseph Ajanlekoko; new president, Dr Aminu Bashir and his wife; immediate past president, Kene C. Nzekwe; past presidents, Dr Mohammed Abba Tor and Obafemi Onashile at the investiture ceremony of the NIQS 28th president recently.

The newly elected President of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Dr Aminu Bashir, has unveiled an ambitious reform agenda, which will reposition the institute for greater relevance, professional excellence, and national impact.

Delivering his acceptance speech shortly after his investiture in Abuja, Bashir said the new National Executive Council (NEC) would focus on reform-driven programmes that reflect both his electoral manifesto and the urgent needs of the profession.

At the top of his priorities is a coordinated advocacy and collaboration strategy targeting government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), regulators and major corporate organisations. The initiative, he said, is designed to boost NIQS visibility, unlock consultancy opportunities and strengthen members’ participation in public and private-sector procurement.

He announced plans to expand capacity development, with sector-specific training in MEP/HVAC systems, highways and rail infrastructure, marine and coastal works, and oil and gas. The council will also pursue memoranda of understanding with specialist firms to secure internship placements for young quantity surveyors across the country.

Following a resolution of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the institute will begin investing in real estate assets to build a sustainable income stream. “We shall increase our asset base by investing in landed properties and viable projects in locations with appreciable value,” he said.

A major part of the agenda is the revitalisation of the NIQS secretariat, including a comprehensive audit, recruitment to fill vacant roles, digitalisation of operations, and the introduction of a unified member portal and policy-consultation platform. The secretariat will also transition to solar power to cut operational costs.

To ensure inclusive governance, Bashir also announced the creation of a Constitution Review Consultative Committee (CRCC) with representation from all geopolitical zones. The committee will collate member inputs on reforms to strengthen corporate governance, modernise processes and reflect evolving industry realities.

The NEC will also conclude the review of the institute’s strategic action plan and upgrade other corporate documents to align with international best practices.

Rebuilding public perception of the profession is another priority. Bashir pledged to sustain and deepen the NIQS rebranding agenda, integrating all marketing and corporate affairs activities into the revised strategic plan.

He reiterated the institute’s commitment to completing the long-awaited NIQS Cost Data Bank, which he described as vital to cost planning, budgeting and monitoring of national capital projects.

In collaboration with Quantity Surveyors Academy, the institute will scale up bespoke professional training in digital cost management, data analytics, sustainability, green buildings, carbon assessment and energy audits, enhancing both competence and revenue.

To attract top talent to the profession, he said the NEC will introduce the NIQS President’s Award for Best Graduating Quantity Surveying Students across tertiary institutions in six geopolitical zones.

Academic members will receive support for international publications and conferences, to encourage groundbreaking research and global visibility for Nigerian quantity surveyors.

Bashir also disclosed plans to pursue new reciprocity agreements with international bodies, leveraging existing ones to export Nigerian QS expertise and boost foreign exchange earnings.

He pledged continuous recognition of the institute’s past leaders and elders, noting that their experience remains vital to shaping a stronger future for the profession.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government, in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said Bashir’s emergence as the first Kano indigene to lead this foremost national professional body is both historic and heartwarming. “It is a moment of pride and celebration for all well-meaning citizens of the state.”