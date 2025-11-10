Developer unveils 2030 roadmap, plans eco-friendly projects

A private real estate firm, Genade Homes Limited, has commenced the construction of scalable housing solutions targeted at middle-income families and professionals seeking a blend of quality and affordability.

Speaking during the unveiling of the company’s corporate head office in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Favour Arazu, said the firm’s goal is to help reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit while redefining industry standards through integrity, innovation, and sustainability in urban housing development.

Arazu announced the firm’s 2030 roadmap, which includes the delivery of 10 inclusive estates and 30 eco-friendly housing projects designed to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.

She noted that the initiative represents a bold step towards reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape, amid growing consensus that sustainable housing is critical to the nation’s economic stability and social development.

“Genade Homes’ mission goes beyond profit; ours is a purpose-driven model for real estate. Every project begins with one question: What problem are we solving? Our focus is on sustainable investment, community well-being, and environmental balance,” she said.

According to Arazu, the company’s projects are strategically located across high-growth corridors, including the Abuja International Airport, Centenary City, and major metro routes, integrating accessibility, security, and eco-friendly design.

She added that the company is also investing in human capacity through its Business Academy, which mentors young professionals in ethical leadership and entrepreneurship. “Integrity is the foundation that ensures every structure we build stands the test of time,” she said.

Also speaking, Solomon Maren of the African Parliament on Sustainable Cities commended the developer’s vision, noting that its unique value lies not only in building structures but also in creating natural environments that foster healthy and peaceful living.

“We must support real estate firms that are redefining how we live and interact with our environment. Genade Homes is setting a new benchmark for African real estate, with transparency, ethical governance, and innovation at its core,” Maren said.

He added that from its Abuja base, the company is demonstrating that Africa’s housing future can be both profitable and sustainable, driven by Nigerian brands leading with integrity and purpose.