FULAFIA, AHI to plant one million trees to check desertification

The Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) and the Abundance of Hope Initiative (AHI) have resolved to plant one million trees nationwide to check deteriorating desertification, the impact of flooding on communities during the rainy season, and to control waste from drainage systems.

This move was disclosed by the Executive Director of AHI, Ambassador Taiye Sasona, during the signing of a ten-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AHI and the management of FULAFIA.

Sasona, who said environmental conservation means protecting what we already have, warned that if Nigeria loses its forests, swamps, and farmlands, it loses food, clean water, and biodiversity, adding that conservation is not just about saving nature, but also about saving ourselves.

“Here in Nigeria, desertification is deteriorating, flooding is destroying our communities every rainy season, and waste is choking our drainage systems.

“By conserving the environment, we protect livelihoods, health, and future generations. Conservation is not an option, it is a responsibility.

“The project is targeting one million trees and fodder development. The MoU is to last ten years in the first instance and is subject to renewal,” Sasona noted.

According to him, the initiative believes that a healthy environment is the foundation for a hopeful future, maintaining that things are rapidly changing around the world, including rising temperatures, floods, deforestation, and plastic pollution.

“Rising temperatures, floods, deforestation, and plastic pollution are not distant problems; they are realities we see and feel in Nigeria today. And if we do nothing, these challenges will grow worse.

“That is why we are here: to plant hope, to inspire action, and to partner with you in protecting our environment.

“Trees are more than just plants; they are life givers. A single tree can provide oxygen for two people. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and fight climate change; they give us shade, reduce heat, prevent erosion, and provide habitats for birds and animals.

“Even on campus, trees create spaces where students can study, rest, and breathe fresh air.

“When we plant trees, we are not just adding vegetation, we are investing in cleaner air, cooler environments, and a better tomorrow. Every tree planted is a legacy of hope.”

The Guardian reports that last week, FULafia appointed Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida as its new Vice-Chancellor, the university confirmed on Thursday.

Prof. Kida, an accomplished accountant, previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Management Science at FULafia. He received his letter of appointment from the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Mrs. Lola Fibisola Akande.

The appointment letter, dated October 29, 2025, specifies that Prof. Kida’s tenure will run for a single term of five years, commencing on February 11, 2026. The Governing Council expressed confidence that he would use “his wealth of experience to advance the growth and development of the university.”

He will succeed Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, who is scheduled to leave office in February 2026.