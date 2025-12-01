Expert urges govt to prioritise infrastructure development

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Cavalli Group, Sokipriye Graham-Douglas, has urged the government at all levels to prioritise infrastructure development, social housing and accessible mortgages as practical steps toward reducing Nigeria’s growing housing deficit.

Speaking during the inauguration of the company’s newly constituted board of directors, Graham-Douglas said government intervention must focus on affordability, even as private developers continue to drive luxury housing in major cities like Lagos.

He noted that the current pressures in the Lagos housing market stem largely from poor access to new districts that could accommodate cheaper homes. According to him, improved road networks, especially the ongoing coastal road project, could open up areas such as Epe and Ibeju-Lekki for large-scale affordable housing projects.

“Infrastructure is key. If the government provides good access roads and basic utilities to places outside the metropolis, developers will naturally move there to build more affordable homes,” he said.

On ensuring low-income earners gain access to suitable housing, he argued that affordability is relative and closely tied to the economic well-being of citizens.

“Government cannot put money directly into people’s pockets, but it can create an enabling environment, good jobs, thriving businesses, and a strong economy. When people earn better, they can afford better,” he stated.

Graham-Douglas also stressed the need for deliberate investment in social housing, similar to models in the United States and United Kingdom, where the government builds and allocates housing units at minimal or no cost to beneficiaries.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of accessible mortgage systems. “A decent mortgage of about N20 million repayable over 20 to 30 years can help thousands become homeowners. Government must regulate mortgage institutions to make loans accessible to the people who truly need them,” he said.

Highlighting the major constraints affecting the housing sector, he listed rising inflation, high construction costs, and heavy import duties on building materials. “Inflation affects every part of the economy, including construction.

The government should also look into subsidising duties on imported building materials. Access to land for developers remains another major challenge,” he added.

He maintained that with coordinated interventions in infrastructure, mortgage access, and cost reduction, the government could significantly narrow the country’s housing deficit and expand homeownership opportunities for millions.

Speaking on the company’s direction, Graham-Douglas reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and national relevance.

“Cavalli Group is stepping into a new era of refined governance and strategic ambition,” Graham-Douglas said. “After 15 years of sustained performance, the establishment of this board creates a stronger foundation for even greater achievements in real estate, investment, and enterprise development.”

Group Managing Director of Cavalli Group, Emmanuel Odemayowa, described the transition as a pivotal inflexion point in the company’s trajectory.

According to him, the company is entering a critical new phase, one that demands heightened governance, deeper professional rigour and leadership architecture capable of sustaining the scale of growth.