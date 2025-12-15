Female engineers advocate STEM education promotion

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has reiterated the need for more girls, young women and boys to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The association also charged its members to help secure the nation’s future by mentoring younger generations and making engineering more attractive. They were urged to inspire and guide students, nurture curiosity, build confidence and celebrate their achievements.

These messages were delivered at the APWEN South-South Zonal Programme for secondary school girls, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The event, themed “STEM for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Diversity in Engineering for a Sustainable World,” brought together students and female engineers from across the region.

APWEN President, Dr Adebisi Osim, said the organisation’s FunSTEM programmes were designed to inspire children nationwide to explore STEM careers through hands-on learning, leadership development and digital engagement while promoting gender balance.

She urged Nigerians to ensure that “everyone, especially young women and girls, can embrace STEM with confidence.”

According to her, STEM fields are not just school subjects but “tools that shape the world, gateways to innovation, problem-solving and building a sustainable future.” She stressed that although the South-South region is rich in natural and human resources, its true potential can only be unlocked through inclusivity and sustainable action.

Osim noted that women represent just 17 per cent of Nigeria’s tech professionals and 22 per cent of engineering and technology students, calling it a missed opportunity for innovation. “Yet in Africa, women account for 47 per cent of STEM graduates, more than in Europe and Asia. Imagine what Nigeria could achieve by fully harnessing this potential,” she said.

She recalled that at APWEN’s 2025 International Conference and Exhibition in September, women-led innovations in manufacturing and engineering drew hundreds of participants eager to revitalise local industries.

In her keynote address, past APWEN president, Dr Ini Usoro, urged students to develop solutions that “heal the earth, not harm it,” stressing that the world needs engineers who value people as much as projects.

She emphasised that “STEM for all” means removing barriers and ensuring equal access for children everywhere.

“A child from a small village should have the same chance to explore science as one from a big city,” she said. “Every voice, idea and perspective must count.”

Schools that emerged as winners at the event include Christian Secondary Commercial School, Uyo; Community Secondary Commercial School, Uyo; Goretti Girls Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Ekpene; Government Secondary School, Afaha Eket; and Saint Francis Secondary School, Eket.