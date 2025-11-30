Firm unveils lifestyle mall in Awoyaya

Mr Opeyemi Oke (left); Managing Director, Imisi Real Estate Limited, Mrs Olashile Davids; Managing Director, Salesvill Properties Ltd, Mrs Omolola Ganzallo; President, Vibrant Global Realtors Network, Developer of The Meadows Lagos, Mr Oluwatobi Osonuga; President, Ultimate Vibrant Realtors Group, Ambassador Gbolahan Oseni and the COO Ultimate Vibrant Realtors Group.

Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited has announced the official unveiling of The Meadows Lagos, a first of its kind lifestyle destination designed to elevate living, leisure, and business along the Ibeju–Lekki axis.

Strategically positioned in Awoyaya and backed by a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), the development ushers in a new era of modern convenience for the fast-growing community.

Located opposite Cosharis and in close proximity to key neighbourhood landmarks, The Meadows Lagos blends premium retail spaces, entertainment and relaxation zones, a contemporary event and banquet hall, and boutique studio apartments ideal for short or long stays. It introduces a fresh standard of integrated living, stylish, functional, and future forward.

With its diverse mix of retail, hospitality, and lifestyle offerings, The Meadows Lagos is expected to strengthen commercial activity in Awoyaya, open up new avenues for businesses, and create opportunities for those within and around the community. The development is set to attract established brands, small businesses, and creative enterprises, contributing to the area’s overall vibrancy and economic uplift.

Awoyaya continues to experience rapid development, and The Meadows Lagos is positioned to accelerate its evolution into a premier destination for families, professionals, and visitors. From cinemas and kids play zones to food courts, lounges, and boutique apartments, the project delivers amenities that support a complete, modern lifestyle all within one integrated ecosystem.

Investors will find strong value in the project’s retail stalls and boutique apartment units, which offer competitive rental prospects, high visibility, and long-term appreciation in a thriving corridor.

The Meadows Lagos marks the beginning of a broader vision for Chateau Royal. The company confirms that more “Meadows” developments are planned across Lagos, each designed to uplift communities, expand lifestyle infrastructure, and deliver accessible, modern spaces where people can live, work, shop, and play effortlessly.

With its C of O, strategic siting, and thoughtful design, The Meadows Lagos signals the start of a new chapter for Awoyaya, one defined by progress, opportunity, and elevated living.