Lagos to partner NIOB on physical planning processes, sustainable development

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Lagos State Chapter, to strengthen physical planning processes and ensure orderly, safe, and sustainable development across the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, made this commitment while receiving members of the institute in Lagos. He said the government’s approach prioritises proactive physical planning, stressing that effective development control begins with strict adherence to approved layouts, building plans, and professional standards at the earliest stages of construction.

Olumide noted that compliance with planning regulations remains the most effective safeguard against structural failure, linking poor development outcomes to compromised planning standards, substandard designs, excessive client interference, political pressure, and human error.

He expressed concern that developments carried out without appropriate physical planning approvals and supervision by qualified professionals pose serious risks to lives, property, and the built environment.

The commissioner further stated that any construction site operating without the engagement of registered and competent building professionals should not be allowed to proceed, adding that the ministry would continue to insist on professionalism and planning discipline across the state.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, emphasised the need for sustained public awareness of planning laws and regulations. He said the government was open to deeper collaboration with professional bodies to strengthen compliance and enforcement, noting that early adherence to physical planning requirements would significantly reduce avoidable losses and wastage of resources.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Lagos State Informal Space Management Authority (LASISMA), Daisi Oso, highlighted the need for developers to fully embrace and comply with existing laws in project development.