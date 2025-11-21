Sanwo-Olu unveils 233 new apartments, says 11,000 homes delivered in six years

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday commissioned a new housing scheme in Ajah, celebrating the delivery of 233 mixed-type apartments and using the occasion to assert his administration’s significant progress on housing provision, which he claimed has now reached approximately 11,000 home units over the last six years.

The newly completed project, the Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate Parcels A and B, was facilitated through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the state government and Urban Shelter Limited, comprising one, two and three-bedroom apartments, terraces and semi-detached homes.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu positioned the completion of the 233 units as visible evidence of the administration’s deliberate marketing of the inherent value in Lagos real estate, underscoring the state’s reliance on private-sector collaboration to bridge the metropolitan area’s profound housing deficit.

While the total number of homes delivered by the administration has often been a point of public scrutiny and debate, the Governor’s figure of 11,000 units marks the most comprehensive count provided by the government to date, spanning accommodation for low, medium and high-income earners across the state. This figure includes a recent batch of 420 apartments delivered last month in Ajara, Badagry, along with the latest scheme in Ajah.

“Our focus on increasing the stock of modern homes and apartments continues to rise,” Mr Sanwo-Olu stated.

He acknowledged that as the epicentre of Nigeria’s urbanisation, demand continues to outstrip supply far faster.

Under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, the government’s strategy hinges on encouraging investors by offering land as equity, alongside financial incentives, including a 40% rebate on all permits (EIA, TIA and physical planning) and various tax incentives.

However, the Governor also used the platform to issue a stern warning to joint-venture partners failing to meet their contractual obligations.

“We are concerned about joint-venture partners who have not met their timelines. Their delays leave the State with uncompleted housing schemes and slow down our mandate,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the government is actively reviewing projects that are not completed within the agreed timeframe or do not meet quality standards, stating that such projects are undergoing review for revocation.

The administration restated its commitment to deliver on several pipeline projects in the remaining months of its current term. These include the Epe Housing Scheme at Ita Marun, Sangotedo Phase 2, Egan-Igando Clusters II & III, and Ibeshe Phase 2, all aimed at further increasing the state’s housing stock.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, lauded the Ajah project as a model of public-private success, noting that the partnership started in 2019 with a vision to maximise land use within the existing Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate.

He charged residents to maintain its order, protect its peace and allow it to grow into a model community.

“The success of this estate now depends on the values you uphold and how you protect what has been given to you,” he said.