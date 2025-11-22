Abuja @ 50: Profiles & biographies to honour builders with awards, publications

A LEADING documentation, publishing, and legacy-content development firm, Profiles & Biographies, has announced plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a series of landmark publications that acknowledge the contributions of individuals and organisations that have shaped the city, and honour them in a prestigious awards ceremony.



Speaking in Abuja, the Chief Executive of the firm, Kammonke Abam, said the Abuja at 50 initiative will serve as both a historic preservation project and a forward-looking national conversation on the future of the capital city.

“As Abuja marks 50 years of vision, planning, development, and growth, this milestone presents a special opportunity to honour the builders of our capital and to imagine the next 50 years,” he said.



Abam called on individuals and corporate organisations to leverage the opportunities the publications present to partner or sponsor them, disclosing that the firm has opened avenues for corporate sponsorships, institutional partnerships, nominations for honourees, and contributions of archival materials. “We welcome individuals, organisations, and government agencies who wish to be part of this historic celebration. Abuja at 50 is a shared national heritage, and this project belongs to every one of us,” he added.



“The compendium will feature archival materials, profiles, photographs, timelines, developmental milestones, and personal histories of key contributors,” he noted.



He stated that the firm will also publish a volume of essays of ideas that projects into the future of Abuja — Abuja in the Next 50 Years — an agenda-setting compendium containing essays, perspectives, and visionary ideas from thought leaders across governance, urban planning, technology, infrastructure, culture, and civic development.



Abam explained that the book aims to stimulate national discourse on the future of Abuja and its role in Nigeria’s long-term development.



The awards will celebrate exemplary leadership and dedication to building a modern, functional, and inclusive capital city. “The Abuja at 50 project is designed to become a lasting historical resource, strengthening the cultural memory of the city and inspiring future generations,” he said.