Akejagbor canvasses digital assets to make Nigeria’s economy top-tier

Global finance expert Mr. Ochuko Akejagbor has unveiled a bold national strategy that he says could catapult Nigeria into the ranks of top-tier global economies by strategically acquiring and managing utility digital assets.

Akejagbor’s proposal outlines the creation of a National Digital Asset Commission (NDAC) and National Digital Asset Reserve (NDAR), supported by State Digital Asset Commissions and Reserves across all 36 states.

According to him, these bodies would be responsible for identifying, stockpiling, and securing high-value digital assets capable of generating massive economic returns for Nigeria.

Akejagbor, this model draws inspiration from emerging U.S. frameworks, including the Strategic Bitcoin and Digital Asset Reserve established in March 2025, which now holds more than 207,000 Bitcoin valued at $17 billion to offset America’s escalating $40 trillion national debt. Several U.S. states, including Wyoming and Texas, also maintain similar reserves.

“We are in a once-in-a-century opportunity. Stockpiling utility digital assets will position Nigeria as Africa’s digital leader, turning us into a top-tier economy by 2030,” he said.

Akejagbor, who has experience in international finance, public policy, and the digital economy, argues that Nigeria must move quickly as the world enters what he describes as a Global Economic and Financial Reset.

“We are in a once-in-a-century opportunity,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Stockpiling utility digital assets will position Nigeria as Africa’s digital leader, turning us into a top-tier economy by 2030.”Nigeria’s digital asset market has surged, with over $50 billion in transactions last year.

Recent regulatory shifts, like the SEC’s crypto exchange license in 2024 and upcoming taxes in 2026, pave the way for integration.

The Global economic and financial Reset draws from a 2019 global dialogue among the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Bank of International Settlements, and G7 Central bank Governors on integrating digital assets with traditional finance to enhance liquidity for gold and oil.

Related News Niger Delta leaders demand republic for region

The U.S. set a precedent with its Strategic Bitcoin and digital asset Reserve in March 2025, holding over 207,000 Bitcoin worth $17 billion to offset $40 trillion in debt.

He said Nigeria’s own digital ecosystem is already thriving, adding that with 33 million crypto users and more than $50 billion in digital-asset transactions recorded last year, the country ranks among the world’s most active crypto markets.

He noted that regulatory developments, such as the SEC’s licensing of crypto exchanges in 2024 and upcoming digital-asset tax frameworks in 2026, further signal readiness for deeper national adoption.

Akejagbor believes that as the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and machine-to-machine transactions, digital assets will increasingly replace fiat currency.

He also cites global voices such as Elon Musk, who recently warned that the U.S. must use AI to address its debt crisis, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who urged nations to prepare for a digital-money future.

Under his proposal, Nigeria’s digital asset commissions would accumulate assets with utility in areas such as cross-border payments, aerospace and aviation systems, cybersecurity, payroll, digital identity, and government operations.

By 2030, when the global reset is expected to peak, Akejagbor says these assets will unlock enormous hidden value.

He believes the proceeds from Nigeria’s digital asset reserves could not only pay off the nation’s debts but also fund widespread infrastructure development, economic expansion, and technological modernization.

“This is Nigeria’s moment to lead Africa into the digital future.

“If we embrace this opportunity now, we can build a resilient, prosperous economy for generations to come,” he averred.