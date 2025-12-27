ANFO holds second concert

Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). Photo: AFP

Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). Photo: AFP

The second edition of the Association of Nigeria Female Organists (ANFO) concert tagged “Ladies on the Organ, her hymn, her organ” was held recently.

Speaking at the event, its Patron, the General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof Daniel Olukoya noted that usually mostly old men with grey hair that are found playing the organ, which is a monopoly that should be broken.

“Therefore, by the inspiration of the Almighty God, we decided to start this association of female organists to encourage women to play the organ, to evangelise among women, tell them that what a man can do, a woman too can do.

“We’ve been training them, they’ve really improved. They have seminars, they have teachings. And from there, the others are getting interested and they are joining.I’m sure that with time, it will grow to a massive force,” he said.

More than 40 females drawn from different parts of the country participated in the contest where about 30 of them demonstrated their prowess on the organ, playing classical songs and others on violin and trumpet.

Among them were Mercy Tonade Olaoluwa, an organist in Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina who played Onwards Christian Soldiers (Haydn) by J.E. Newell; Rachael Ekenemchukwu Gold, Acting Assistant Organist at St. John Anglican Church, Port Harcourt who played ‘Must I go Empty Handed’ by George C. Stebbins among others.

The Chief Host, Dr. Folashade Olukoya said many women are interested in playing organ, which is evident in the huge number of participants from across the country and from different denominations.

“My advice to other young ladies is to join the association and they will be happily mentored. My joy is to see both male and female having their own spaces and actualizing their potentials, fulfilling their God-given destinies.

ANFO Coordinator, Temitope Abiodun George, thanked Olukoya for creating the platform for women to be groomed and showcase their talent.

“The association has given us a sense of commitment, affording us a space that was not created earlier,” she said.