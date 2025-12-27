Community of Sant’Egidio fetes children at Christmas launch

For many children living within Iwaya and its environ, the Christmas day celebration was an exciting one courtesy members of the Community of Sant’Egidio who organised a Christmas lunch for them.

The over 600 children from the different communities who came to the Christmas launch, an annual event, had a memorable time celebrating the day as they not only had enough to eat and drink, but also music and gifts to take home, including the elderly. About 12 to 13 children sat around a table where they were served food and drinks, with a volunteer coordinating each table, ensuring orderliness.

The Lagos Coordinator, Community of Sant’Egidio, Chidozie Mbaeri, said they were excited to host the event this year again, saying it all about ensuring that children who might not be able to have a meal on a day like have a rich meal in a convivial atmosphere and celebrate the day happily.

He added that they were happy to hold the launch again despite the economic challenge, thanking all those who supported the group to make this year’s event a success.

One of the beneficiaries, Joshua Hunkpe: who was happy to be part of the ceremony, thanked the group, saying he would just have been at home without having a memorable Christmas celebration. “God will continue to bless them to continue this,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Ebunoluwa Salako, who applauded the organisers, said it is a creative way to celebrate the Christmas with the children and adults. “I am so happy to participate because of the activities.”

Simi Giwa, a first time volunteer, said she was excited to be part of the event because Christmas is about community and giving.