CoralPay partners tech revolution Africa

CoralPay introduces first interoperable USSDBehind every successful payment across Africa is a story of trust, innovation, and connection. Now, one of the continent’s leading payment enablers, CoralPay – is taking that story further by joining Tech Revolution Africa 2.0 as a Gold Sponsor.

Africa’s digital economy is growing at record speed, and payments sit at the center of that transformation. From fintech startups to large enterprises, seamless payments are powering trade, access, and innovation.

CoralPay’s partnership with Tech Revolution Africa 2.0 underscores its commitment to building the payment rails that keep this ecosystem running.

“Africa’s future will be powered by systems people can trust and payments sit at the heart of that trust,” said Chioma Nkechika, CEO of CoralPay. “For us, this partnership is about deepening the foundation of Africa’s digital future. Tech Revolution Africa brings together the ecosystem we serve, and through this collaboration, we’re reinforcing the payment infrastructure that powers it.

Established in 2005, CoralPay was licensed as a Payment Switching Company in 2018 and has since emerged as a leader in payment switching and processing in Nigeria. Guided by its vision “To become the gold standard for payment processing in Africa” and its mission “To deliver secure and reliable payment services and solutions to consumers, merchants, and institutions of all sizes,” CoralPay harnesses its extensive expertise in the Nigerian digital payment landscape to offer a diverse array of market-proven payment solutions.

These include C’Gate USSD, Pay-With-Bank-Transfer, Card processing,

and the CoralPay Payment Gateway, a comprehensive web payment solution that integrates these various channels. Additionally, CoralPay’s Interbank Payment solution facilitates seamless interbank transfers, while its VAS API provides a robust platform for billers’ aggregation, enabling efficient bill payment solutions.

“CoralPay is building what Africa’s digital economy runs on,” said Glory Olamigoke, Co-founder of Tech Revolution Africa. “Their sponsorship of TRA 2.0 shows how serious players are investing in the continent’s tech future and it’s very laudable.”

Taking place January 30 – 31, 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Tech Revolution Africa 2.0 will gather founders, investors, and leaders shaping Africa’s technology landscape, from payments to AI, from fintech to infrastructure.

David Ogebe, Co-Founder of Tech Revolution Africa, added: “When we talk about Africa’s tech revolution, we’re really talking about access – access that’s made possible by payment infrastructure like CoralPay’s.”