Crawford University marks 20th anniversary, 17th convocation

A new chapter has been opened in the annals of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria. The epoch-making event was a double in brass activity for the Proprietor, Dr Isaac Adigun, Board of Trustees and Governing Council; the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Solomon Makinde, stakeholders, and entire university community.

In his address, Makinde unveiled pragmatic and ambitious agenda for the development of the institution, highlighting the needs for accelerated students’ enrollment, enhanced internal revenue generation, and the introduction of cutting-edge programmes.

He emphasised the strategic plan, themed the Development Agenda (2025-2030), projecting Crawford University for sustainable progress towards global competitive standards. “Driving internal revenue growth is essential for our independence and resilience. We aspire to achieve a 50 per cent growth in internally-generated revenue within five years,” he enumerated. He also underscored the need for infrastructure improvements for improved learning.

Makinde emphasised significance of collective ownership in the institution’s advancement, enjoining the graduands to step up, work hard, and dream big, think about the lofty aspirations of the university’s founding fathers.

The institution’s chancellor, Dr Isaac Adigun commended the university’s achievements over two decades, urging the graduands to preserve the moral ethos, academic excellence, and spiritual virtues they attained at Crawford University.

A moment of applause erupted when the Superintendent of the Apostolic Faith Mission, West and Central Africa (WECA), who is also the university’s chancellor announced automatic employment for the overall best graduating student, Miss Esther Somtochi Ezeamagu. She also received many awards for her outstanding performance.

The event also marked the induction of new graduates into Crawford University Global Alumni Association (CRUGAA). National Alumni President, Victor Oluwafemi Adeniji received them cordially, laying emphasis on the association’s readiness to assist graduands in their future endeavour.

Highpoints of the occasions include community outreach, thanksgiving service, unveiling of 20th anniversary book: Crawford University At 20: Looking Back, Moving Forward, Alumni Night. The convocation lecture themed “When The New Moon Rises: Envisioning The Next Horizon of University Education In Nigeria” was delivered by former National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Peter A. Okebukola, a distinguished Emeritus Professor of Science and Computer Education.