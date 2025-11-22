Little Miss Kogi seeks safe schools, digital skills, opportunities for girls

LITTLE Miss Kogi, Queen Aishat Audu, has called for safer schools, wider digital learning access and more opportunities for girls to discover their talents across Africa.

Audu made the call while addressing delegates at the 2025 African Women Conference in Ghana, with the theme: “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development.”

The statement was released in Lagos by her Media Adviser, Mr. Adekunle Aderibigbe.Audu, also the founder of the Queen Aishat Fathia Audu Initiative, said African women had built strong foundations of leadership, courage and sacrifice.

She added that the next step was ensuring that children, especially girls, could maximise their potential.

“Our world is changing very fast. Children need education, digital skills and opportunities to discover their talents.”

According to her, empowering girls through quality learning remains a major step toward building a stronger continent.

“When a girl is educated, she becomes powerful. When a child is guided, the whole community becomes stronger.”

Audu said African children were inspired by the resilience and achievements of women across the continent.

She noted that girls could contribute meaningfully when given a safe environment and the right tools.

“We only need a chance, safe schools, good teachers and opportunities to express our talents.”

She urged African leaders and stakeholders to continue opening doors for women and girls, stressing that combining legacy with innovation would help Africa achieve sustainable growth.

Audu thanked the conference organisers for giving children a platform to be

heard and expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its support.

She also credited her ability to speak at the forum to divine strength, pledging to continue learning and working toward becoming a responsible leader.