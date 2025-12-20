Celebrities besiege Kayzplace as outlet reopens after fire incident

Celebrities, entertainers, loyal clients, family and community leaders recently stormed Kayzplace Barbershop at Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, to mark the re-opening of its doors after a fire incident that caused it to suspend operations for three months.



The reopening was described by attendees as a quiet triumph of resilience, solidarity and renewed purpose. The atmosphere was both celebratory and reflective. Guests came not merely for grooming but to affirm their support for the business and its owner, whose perseverance had become a shared point of pride. Popular entertainer Nasboi, a regular client, said his presence was deliberate.

“Aside from the fact that I patronise Mr Kay, I think he is a very great guy. When he told me what happened to him, I felt bad and decided to make time to come and support him,” he said.



Nasboi spoke of barbershops as spaces that extend beyond their commercial function, describing them as informal hubs of creativity and confidence.

“I get inspiration from anywhere; it could be a barbering salon, it could be while in the bus or anywhere,” he said, adding that the comfort and familiarity of Kayzplace made it a place he enjoyed spending time in.



He also addressed young people seeking quick success, offering a blunt reminder of the value of patience and preparation. “A lot of young people do not want to build; they want it fast. Mr. Kay did not start today; he started in 2012,” he said.



He urged youths to balance education, skills and talent, stressing that “talent is not a guarantee to success and school is also not a guarantee of success.”



The owner’s wife, Mrs. Rose Kufre-William, described the reopening as deeply emotional for the family, recalling the incident that led to the disruption. “It means a lot to me because we know what happened, and it was very heartbreaking,” she said. “We just thank God because this new look is His doing. We are happy and grateful.”



She said the significance of Kayzplace lay not only in its refurbished interior but also in the story behind its return. According to her, the team worked under intense pressure to restore the shop within a short timeframe. “Because of the incident that took place, we had to use two weeks to make this happen. A lot went into the planning and the energy to make this happen,” she said.



In his remarks, the owner, Mr. Nnah Kufre William (popularly known as Kay), said the reopening was a necessity rather than a choice. “Of course, it was necessary. This is my business, and I don’t have any other business, so I had to take the necessary steps to bring it back,” he said.