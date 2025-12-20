Expert urges fashion designers to leverage technology amid economic challenges

Creative designer and writer, Oyefeso Ejimoh, has urged female entrepreneurs in the fashion industry to remain innovative and focus as they navigate Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape.

Speaking at a press briefing, she highlighted the need for fashion designers to start with whatever resources they have by making use of local materials in building a unique brand identity.

Ejimoh also underscored the growing importance of digital tools, noting that technology now plays a major role in shaping the modern fashion industry.

“Technology is your friend. Use social media to push your work out there; you never know who is watching,” she said, encouraging collaborations among creatives as a way to reduce costs and gain fresh insights.

According to her, consistency remains the key driver of long-term success.

“Keep learning and don’t lose confidence. Nigerian women are already breaking boundaries; there’s space for more to make an impact,” she added.

Ejimoh, who combines fashion design with writing and community engagement, said her work is simply an extension of how she sees African culture in a modern world. According to her, the goal is not to imitate tradition but to reinterpret it.

“I see my work as a conversation between heritage and modern design,” she said. “I love taking elements of African culture, textiles, symbols, craftsmanship and giving them a fresh meaning. I make sure I understand what each element represents so that even when I modernise it, it remains authentic.”

Ejimoh, who is currently a member of four professional fashion associations, explained that belonging to these groups has helped her stay informed about new developments in the industry.

“These associations expose me to trends, sustainability ideas and new techniques. I’ve met people I would never have connected with on my own, and through those networks, I’ve had opportunities to collaborate and also mentor others,” she said.

Apart from designing clothes, she said that her flair for writing on fashion, creativity, culture and entrepreneurship has helped her think differently about her work.

“Writing forces me to slow down and reflect. It helps me explain my ideas clearly and understand what drives my designs,” she noted.