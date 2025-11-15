FFA unveils Fashion Rave 2025

Designed to bridge the gap between runway and rhythm uniting fashion lovers, music enthusiasts, and culture tastemakers in a space that celebrates creativity in its purest form, the city of Lagos’ creative heartbeat is set to reach new heights as Fashions Finest Africa (FFA) in collaboration with Must Blow Entertainment officially announces Fashion Rave 2025.

Curated to be the biggest fashion party in Africa, Fashion Rave is a statement that captures the growing energy of a generation that expresses identity through rhythm, style, and storytelling.

Fashion Rave 2025, which is billed to take place on November 22 at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos will bring together the best of fashion, music, and culture in one electrifying experience.

Headlining the event is international Afrobeat DJ, Crowd Kontroller, known for his magnetic stage presence and genre-bending sound that connects audiences across continents. His performance will set the tone for a night defined by rhythm, style, and unapologetic self-expression.

Founder, Fashions Finest Africa, Sola Oyebade, also known as Mr. Mahogany, remarks: “Fashion Rave represents the next chapter for Lagos’ creative scene. It’s more than a party, it’s an evolution of how fashion, music, and culture come together to tell Africa’s story in a contemporary, energetic, and unforgettable way. Guests can expect a world-class experience complete with dynamic performances, immersive fashion moments, celebrity appearances, and curated visuals that capture the pulse of Lagos.”

International Afrobeat artiste, Crowd Kontroller said: “Fashion and music have always shared the same DNA, expression, emotion, and rhythm. Fashion Rave is that perfect meeting point. I’m excited to bring my sound to this stage and be part of a night that will redefine what post–fashion week celebrations can look like.”