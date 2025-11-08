Glitz, glamour on show as GTCO Fashion Weekend 2025 begins

A showcase of talents, innovation and enterprise has been the thrust of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) Fashion Weekend over the years.

Now in its eighth edition, the GTCO Fashion Weekend, which begins Saturday, November 8, 2025 and runs till Sunday, at the GTCentre in Lagos, is set to give fashion lovers a-run-for-their-lifestyle with a refreshed experience of style and glam.

The 2025 fashion weekend will also feature six masterclass sessions, hosted by internationally recognised professionals in fashion, modeling, and makeup. These sessions will provide valuable insights and practical tips for emerging designers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The event will also feature 12 epic runway showcasing Africa’s finest designers and international brands such as Mulawwan; Sassy By Etty; Illona Atelier; Nya Lagos; Tongoro Studio; Mmuso Maxwell; Imane Ayissi; Patrick McDowell; The Ben Collective; Sevon Dejana; Stella Jean; Ituen Basi and Mowalola.

While reaffirming commitment to promoting enterprise in ways that enrich lives and strengthen communities, the Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje said: “The GTCO Fashion Weekend aims to showcase talent and innovation across the continent, while inspiring shared, sustainable, and people-centered growth. By bringing together emerging and established voices in fashion, we continue to highlight the ingenuity and diversity that define African creativity.”