How eat has impacted contemporary African fashion in past decade

From over 200 entries in the Young Designers Competition, six finalists emerged, each competing for a ₦5Million boost. For them, it was more than a competition. It was a moment to stand on a platform built by a brand that once began with the same dreams and determination fifteen years ago.



This was part of a buildup programme curated to celebrate Ejiro Amos Tafari (EAT), a Nigerian fashion design brand that has consistently championed authentic African design with a global sensitivity starting as a quiet yet determined fashion vision in the past fifteen years. EAT stands as one of Nigeria’s most recognised creative powerhouses globally, a name synonymous with thoughtful designs, cultural depth, and refined African luxury.



Speaking on this milestone, the brain behind EAT, Ejiro said: “At fifteen, we are not looking back to reaffirm our purpose but to honour heritage, embrace evolution and inspire the next generation of fashion creatives.”



At the heart of the celebration was “The Odyssey” SS26 collection, a poetic interpretation of grace, endurance, and balance. Inspired by the resilience and beauty of Africa, the collection explores a dialogue between heritage and innovation, where every garment tells a story shaped by craftsmanship and feminine strength.



The event also highlighted the EAT exhibition, a thoughtfully curated showcase of garments spanning 15 years. From early sketches to runway defining pieces, the exhibition invited guests to walk through the evolution of the brand, its design language, craftsmanship, and commitment to storytelling through fashion.



The Silhouettes in The Odyssey which moves fluidly between structure and softness was also showcased as a collection rooted in balance and evolution as sculpted bodices dissolve into flowing dresses, tunics are layered with sheer overlays, and traditional drapes are reimagined with contemporary ease. The woman envisioned is confident in her roots yet unafraid of reinvention soft and strong, grounded and free, timeless and ever evolving. Fabric and texture play a central role in expressing this narrative. Delicate Chantilly lace, soft organza, brocade, handwoven and embroidered aso-oke, metallic accents, fine tulle, and silk come together in a tactile symphony. Each textile is layered, draped, and structured to evoke emotion and movement while maintaining a quiet, commanding power. The colour palette draws from the poetry of nature muted golds, warm ivory, coral blush, sand, soft sage, and gentle white tones. Together, they reflect serenity, depth, and a refined feminine allure that feels both ancestral and modern.



Showcasing EAT’s enduring identity of African heritage elevated through luxurious craftsmanship, thoughtful silhouettes, and timeless femininity over the past 15 years was the runway presentation which featured 110 outfits unveiled gracefully by models before an audience of fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, and industry leaders.