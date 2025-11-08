Lanre DaSilva marks 20 years of excellence in the fashion industry

Lanre DaSilva celebrates a major milestone as her eponymous fashion brand marks 20 years of redefining luxury couture and elevating African fashion on the global stage.

Since launching in 2005, Lanre DaSilva has become a pioneering force in Nigerian fashion, renowned for her distinctive craftsmanship, timeless elegance and her unique fusion of African heritage with contemporary couture. Her work has appeared across leading international media platforms including Vogue, CNN, Elle and more.

Over the last two decades, the LDA brand has dressed influential women across entertainment, politics, business and culture. Her designs have also been stocked by top global retail platforms such as YOOX, Selfridges London and the prestigious Dolce & Gabbana Spiga 2 concept store in Milan, where she stocked for four consecutive seasons a rare achievement for an African designer.

She has showcased her collections in major fashion capitals around the world, including New York, London, Milan, Dubai, South Africa, Las Vegas and the Netherlands for Vlisco, reinforcing her status as a global ambassador for African couture.

To commemorate this landmark achievement, Lanre DaSilva will present “The Anniversary Collection” A 20th Anniversary Fashion Show honouring her journey of creativity, resilience and excellence.

The exclusive event will take place on November 16th and will welcome a distinguished guest list, including high-profile socialites, celebrities, industry leaders and VIP clients who have been instrumental to the brand’s legacy and growth.