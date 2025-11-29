Firm launches SnappyPay App

In a bid to drive financial inclusion as well as facilitate ease of payment for goods and services, SnappyPay was recently launched in Lagos.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of SnappyExchange and launch of the SnappyPay app, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SnappyPay and Snappy Exchange Technology, a digital platform that helps Nigerians trade seamlessly in bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies, Olaide Alim, said his mission is to make digital transactions easier, faster, more reliable and inclusive for everyone.



He regretted that for many Nigerians, making simple payments is a source of stress and anxiety and sometimes bogged down with endless delays, failed transactions and unnecessary bank charges.



Explaining the logic behind the app, he said it is an e-payment platform catering to every single form of digital payment possible.



Alimi described the new platform as the future of payment, noting that the app was borne out of personal frustrations with making seamless payments.



He stressed that the cryptocurrency ecosystem is undergoing government regulations with two companies already being regulated and certified. He said this gives them hope that others including himself, will be regulated and certified, with crypto becoming recognised and accepted by the government and Nigerians.



Revealing that the app is geared towards encouraging and promoting financial inclusion at all levels, he said the target is to bring every Nigerian into the digital era no matter the level of education.



With the app targeted towards young Nigerians he revealed that over the last five years, over 500,000 transactions have been carried out on the platform, hoping to triple the number over the next two years.