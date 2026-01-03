Gambia’s President unveils university’s faculty renamed in honour of Adesina

The University of The Gambia has renamed its School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences after the immediate past president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, to honour and acknowledge his transformative leadership and contributions to African agriculture and development.

President Adama Barrow of Gambia praised Adesina’s visionary role in shaping Africa’s agricultural landscape. According to him, as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) from 2015 to 2025, Adesina spearheaded the “High 5” programme, which included the “Feed Africa” strategy, impacting over 535 million people, boosting food security and driving economic growth.

He added that Adesina’s Feed Africa strategy provided food security for millions of people, adding that under his leadership, the AfDB’s capital grew. Barrow also lauded the former AfDB president for the financing of the historic bridge connecting The Gambia and Senegal, enhancing trade and regional integration.

The management of the university explained that the decision to rename the faculty was to recognise Adesina’s tireless advocacy for agriculture-led development, youth empowerment and climate resilience.

The university added that by naming their school in his honour, they seek to immortalise his legacy and inspire students.

“Beyond your tenure at the African Development Bank, your pioneering reforms as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture laid a foundation for modernising the agricultural sector, boosting food production, and creating economic opportunities.

“Your tireless advocacy for leveraging agriculture as a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation, and youth empowerment continues to inspire policies across the continent.

“By naming our School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in your honour, we seek to immortalise your legacy and inspire our students to emulate your vision, determination and passion for Africa’s development.

“This decision reflects our profound appreciation for your exceptional leadership and enduring belief in the transformative power of African talent and ingenuity”.

In his appreciation, Adesina expressed gratitude to the president of Gambia and the university for what he described as the exceptional honour conferred on him with the renaming of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the university after him.