Grand orchestra to perform Nigeria’s golden old-skool hits

THIS December, Lagos will come alive with the sound of nostalgia, as Enchanted Concerts and WhatADeal Events will present the Old Skool Christmas Edition: a grand orchestra celebration of Nigeria’s greatest old skool hits at Lagos Oriental Hotel on December 13, 2025.

Performed by the renowned Varie Orchestra and with storytelling on stage by award-winning actors, Oluchi Odii and Ralph Okoro, the second edition of the Enchanted Concerts series brings to life the timeless music of legends like Victor Olaiya, Oliver De Coque, Onyeka Onwenu, Victor Uwaifo, Bobby Benson, Boney M and so many more.

It is Christmas the old Nigerian way where highlife meets fuji and afrobeats meet Christmas carols to fill the air with joy.

“This show promises an evening of sparkle, storytelling, and unforgettable music. Tickets are now on sale. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a cultural moment to honour the legacy of Nigerian music. Every year, people look for that one event that captures the soul of the season,” said Funmi Oyatogun, founder and curator of Enchanted Concerts.

“This is it. It’s a festive throwback to a Nigerian Christmas where you can dance, sing, laugh, and remember where it all began.”

Produced by TVP Events, the Old Skool Christmas edition brings together the sights, sounds, and styles that defined Nigerian celebrations of the past. Expect live music, elegant fashion, nostalgic decor, and the kind of atmosphere that only a Nigerian Christmas can offer. The show is for the entire family from grandparents to grandchildren and everyone in between.

“Lagos, it’s your turn to feel the magic. Come dressed in your favorite Old Skool fits and ready to relive the golden era of Nigerian Christmas celebrations with a symphonic twist.” Oyatogun said.