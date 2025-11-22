Royalty Club of Egbaland honours Oba Gbadebo

A FOMER member of the House of Representatives, Abayomi Sheba, will be honoured by his alma mater, the University of Ilorin, Kwara State at the institution’s 50th anniversary slated for November 26, 2025, at the main auditorium of the university.

Sheba served at the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003, representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency in Ondo State. He served as the Chairman, House Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Community Development. He was a versatile journalist with The Guardian Newspaper, covering politics and, environment, among other beats.

In a letter personally addressed to him, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), said Sheba is being honoured with a Distinguished Alumnus Award in recognition of his steadfast commitment to promoting the ideals and image of the university.

Presently, he is a senior partner with Harwood Solicitors, a firm of legal practitioners and consultants based in Abuja and Lagos. Between 1985 and 1989, Sheba attended the University of Ilorin for his first degree and later Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, The Nigerian Law School, Abuja and Ekiti State University.

He served as a member of the Presidential National Core Team that drafted Nigeria’s Poverty Reduction Strategy Papers (PRSP). While in the National Assembly, he led a delegation of the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Community Development to the People’s Republic of China, to understudy poverty reduction and sustainable development mechanism of the Chinese Government.

While in the House, he introduced to the National Budget the deplorable state of Olowo/Irele/Ajagba/Agadagba road in Ondo State in 2001, which eventually led to the award of the contract for the re-construction of the road by the Federal Government which was completed in 2003.

Between 2004 and 2005, he served as a non-executive director representing Ondo State on the Board of Nigeria Wire and Cable Plc. He was also appointed Head, Ondo State Government Liaison Office, Abuja, and a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Olusegun Agagu of Ondo State between 2005 and 2008.

The late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua appointed him in July 2009 as a Federal Commissioner, representing Ondo State on the Board of Federal Character Commission, Abuja. He distinguished himself at the Commission and was appointed to head the strategic Operational Committee of Environment and Petroleum Resources between 2011 and 2015

In September 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari approved his elevation as the Ag. Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, the first Southerner in the 26 years’ history of the Commission to hold such a position until August 2019, when he completed his tenure at the Commission.

He attended St. Andrews CMS Primary School and United Grammar School, Ode-Irele for his primary and secondary education. Sheba holds a B.A (Hons), LLB (Hons), BL, LLM, MPA (Public Administration), M.SC (Peace and Security Studies), M.phil (Law), Ph.D (Peace & Security Studies).

He is happily married with children, and enjoys staying with his people, playing badminton, ping-pong, and lawn tennis.