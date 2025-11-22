The Criterion advocates tech empowerment, STEM inclusion at Eko Akete 2025 outing

AN association of Muslim women in business and the professions, The Criterion, has concluded its international conference, Eko Akete 2025, calling for the holistic empowerment of Muslim women through technological access, ethical parenting and inclusive participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The conference, held in Lagos from November 12 to 16, 2025, served as a crucial platform to address escalating societal challenges, with the association asserting that the moral compass of the nation is fundamentally shaped by the role of women.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the outgoing International Amirah, Hajia Medinat Olufunke Akanni and the Conference Planning Committee Chairperson, Hajia Ibironke Siddqah, the group underscored the pivotal function of women in nurturing a morally upright and God-fearing generation, positing committed and ethical parenting as a foundational strategy to tackle national social ills.

A central tenet of the resolution was the urgency of technological empowerment. Akanni stressed the imperative for women to harness digital tools and platforms not merely for personal advancement but as a critical driver for economic stability within the family and accelerated national progress.

The association sought deliberate efforts to integrate more women and girls into STEM fields, but with the crucial proviso that this advancement must harmonise with moral and spiritual values, ensuring that family integrity is preserved even as professional capabilities are fostered.

The International Amirah also called upon educational institutions and parents to integrate the ethical use of modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, into their curricula, arguing that responsible digital behaviour is non-negotiable for cultivating conscientious citizenship and sustainable nation-building.

An appeal was made to all tiers of government to ensure the provision of affordable and accessible internet for rural secondary schools to conclusively bridge the entrenched urban-rural digital divide.

The event, which was graced by prominent figures including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, witnessed an encouragement for Muslim women to continue breaking societal barriers while steadfastly maintaining their vital role in shaping future generations.

The opening ceremony was co-chaired by former Chairman/CEO of NAHCON,

Ustaz Dhikrullah Olakunle Hassan and Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Meanwhile, the major highlight was the transfer baton with the emergence of Hajia Sakirat Omolara Shekoni as the new International Amirah.

Shekoni, a distinguished Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) from the Abuja District, previously served as the International Naibat-ul Amirah (Deputy Leader).

Her appointment, announced following the dissolution of the outgoing executive by the Shurah (Consultative) Committee headed by Hajia Mutiat Hassan, signals a new two-year administrative tenure.

Other members of the team are Hajia Dhikrat Abiodun Matesun-Oshodi (Lagos) as the new Naibatul Amirah; Hajia Simibiat Salaudeen (Abuja) as National Secretary General; Riskia Adedimeji (Lagos), Public Relations Officer; and Barrister Fausat Bakare (Lagos) as Legal Officer.

The immediate past Amirah, Justice Medinah Akanni, will lend her experience as an Ex-Officio member.