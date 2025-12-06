Idris launches high-impact digital mastery series

Dr. Enny Abiola Idris, respected technology educator, digital strategist, and emerging thought leader in AI-powered learning, has released a powerful trilogy of books already gaining rapid traction as fast-selling titles on Amazon Kindle Edition. The collection, 1001 Digital Marketing Questions and Answers, The C# Playbook: Learn by Doing, and The Beginner’s Blueprint to Digital Marketing cement Idris’ position as one of the most pragmatic and accessible voices in digital education today.

This release comes at an exciting moment in Idris’s academic journey, as he recently enrolled at Harvard University to study Artificial Intelligence, a pursuit that aligns strongly with his passion for shaping the future of tech education. The first book, 1001 Digital Marketing Questions and Answers, provide a definitive compendium for marketers, business owners, and students in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The second, The C# Playbook: Learn by Doing, delivers a practical, immersive approach to learning C#, enabling readers to build intuition through real-world application.

The third, The Beginner’s Blueprint to Digital Marketing, distills digital marketing fundamentals into an accessible, actionable guide designed for immediate implementation.

Each book echoes the same commitment that defines Idris’ work: making learning simple, relevant, and transformational.

Speaking on the release, Idris described the trilogy as a response to a deep knowledge gap observed over years interacting with learners.

“These books were born from countless conversations with learners who were eager but overwhelmed. My goal was to remove the fear around digital skills and programming by offering clarity, structure, and practicality. I’m grateful to see the trilogy resonating so strongly and becoming fast-selling titles on Amazon Kindle – it affirms that people are ready for learning that empowers rather than intimidates.”

With the explosive demand for digital skills worldwide, spanning marketing, analytics, and software engineering, Idris’s trilogy arrives at a perfect moment. The books not only inform but equip readers to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, whether as professionals, freelancers, founders, or students.