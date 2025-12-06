IWA conference to address leadership role

With the theme, ‘Leadership Redefined, Charting New Paths To Excellence’, organisers of Inspiring Woman Africa (IWA), a yearly women conference, have unveiled the date for the14th edition.



The conference, billed to hold December 11, 2025 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island Lagos will address the role of leadership at all levels and in all spheres of life.



“Leadership determines how far a family, organisation and nation can grow. Now more than ever before, the citizens have more questions for their leaders. At the centre of IWA Series14 is our discussion on leadership, hence our theme for 2025,” Kemi Ajumobi, Founder/Group CEO IWA, and convener of the conference said.



The event will feature the wife of former Ethiopian President, Madam Sahle-Work Zewde, as keynote speaker. Other speakers include Ajumobi. Guest of honour is the Minister of Women Affairs & Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim; MD/CEO, WEMA Bank Plc,Moruf Oseni; Deputy High Commissioner, Embassy of Canada, Nigeria; Co-Founder, Sahara Group,Tonye Patrick Cole; CEO T2 (Former 9Mobile), Obafemi Banigbe; Acting MD/CEO of NOVA Bank, Chinwe Iloghalu and others.