AWIEF 2025 empowers women entrepreneurs in South Africa

Women entrepreneurs from across Africa have been inspired and empowered at the 11th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and Exhibition.

The event held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.The two-day event, attracted women innovators, investors, policymakers, and development partners under the theme “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever.” The conference served as a powerful platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration aimed at advancing women’s economic empowerment and leadership on the continent.

Dr. Fatima Elsheikh, Secretary General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), in her keynote address set an inspiring tone for the event.

She emphasised that women across Africa must be bold, visionary, and collaborative in driving innovation and sustainable growth. “AWIEF is a platform that amplifies women’s leadership and innovation across Africa. It offers an incredible opportunity to connect, collaborate, and create lasting impact.”

Also speaking at the event, South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Small Business Development, Jane Sithole, applauded AWIEF for its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. “This platform aligns with our mission to support small businesses and create sustainable opportunities for women. Empowered women build stronger economies.”

CEO of I.M.A.G.E.S. Media Group (USA), Monique Shurray White, inspired delegates with a passionate call for women to embrace their power, creativity, and confidence. “Women should be empowered, equipped, and recognized for their leadership. AWIEF celebrates these values beautifully,” she said.

Women participants were empowered with practical knowledge and insights through panel discussions and workshops on AI and the Future of Work, Mobilizing Capital for Women Entrepreneurs, Africa’s Green Transition, and Harnessing the AfCFTA for Intra-African Trade.

The conference also provided mentorship and business development sessions to help women strengthen their enterprises and scale across markets.

AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer Irene Ochem noted that empowering women entrepreneurs is central to Africa’s inclusive development. “Over the past 11 years, AWIEF has become one of Africa’s most influential platforms for women in business. We are committed to breaking barriers and equipping women with tools to thrive despite challenges,” she said.

AWIEF 2025 also appreciated the support key partners including OCP Africa (Diamond Sponsor), Deloitte Africa (Knowledge Partner), City of Cape Town (Host City), African Women Development Fund (AWDF), Nedbank, UNDP, UN Women, and MINT360 (Tech Partner).

These partnerships reinforce the collective commitment to promoting women’s entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and sustainable development across the continent.

There were exhibitors from across Africa who showcased innovative products and services, creating opportunities for networking and cross-border collaboration.