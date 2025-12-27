Kikelomo Akinluyi: Sweet memory of noble woman

In what aptly demonstrated the biblical quote, “the memory of the righteous is a blessing,” Mr. Laolu Akinluyi, a Chartered Accountant, did the unexpected recently. One year after the demise of his late wife, Kikelomo Christiana Akinluyi, this Aramoko Ekiti born corporate guru revisited his promise that his wife would not die in vain. A few weeks ago, Mr. Akinluyi led family members and friends of his darling wife to Aramoko, Ekiti State, to flag off a foundation in her honour.

For Kikelomo, who served as General Manager (Controls), at Ibile Holdings, it was a life well spent. As at the time she passed on to eternal glory on April 1, 2024 at age 60, this Ikere Ekiti born fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), had almost completed the cycle. A former General Manager (Controls) at Ibile Holdings, an investment company of the Lagos State Government, Akinluyi, excelled in everything she laid her hands on while in this part of the divide.

At Ibile Holdings, she was regarded as a torchbearer because she inspired her team to work towards the targeted goal of the organisation. When she left the company in 2013 and established her own enterprise – Blue Ribon Events & Hall – many people thought she would slow down, but they were all proved wrong. Indeed, it was here her leadership and managerial attributes became more pronounced. Till her last day in office, Mrs. Akinluyi gave her workers and clients the best they could get.

But to the late Kikelomo’s family and friends, especially her darling husband, Olaoluwa, the best of the late compassionate woman, was the time and resources she dedicated in lifting others and bringing smiles into the faces of many people who encountered her. This explains why the husband rallied members of his immediate family, friends, and a few colleagues of his late wife to conceptualize Kikelomo Christianah Akinluyi Charity Foundation (Kaycee Foundation) immediately after Mrs. Akinluyi was buried.

In line with the biblical record of honoring the memory of loved ones, even after their death, as demonstrated by David while mourning Saul and Jonathan, and Jeremiah who composed laments for King Josiah, Laolu Akinluyi believes that Kaycee Foundation would enable him and those that believe in what his late wife stood for, to sustain her good spirit through lifting others and keeping hopes alive.

As part of the activities being put in place to immortalise and continue with the various humanitarian gestures of Mrs. Akinluyi, the foundation was recently inaugurated to provide relief and support programmes for members of the public.

Speaking at the inauguration of the foundation in Aramoko Ekiti, Mr. Akinluyi announced that a N250 million endowment fund has been earmarked for the foundation. He further stated that the foundation would provide relief and support for residents of Aramoko-Ekiti community and other members of the public.

He explained that the foundation was established to immortalise Mrs. Akinluyi, to preserve her values, compassion, and humanitarian spirit.

The Chartered Accountant, an indigene of Aramoko-Ekiti, said that the KAYCEE Foundation was a memorial project and not a springboard for political ambitions.

Akinluyi explained that the foundation’s interventions would focus on four pillars including health, education, feeding and economic empowerment with the aim of supporting students, youths, the aged, widows and other vulnerable groups in the town.

As part of its first humanitarian gestures, the Foundation had earlier installed hand-pump boreholes in five primary schools across Aramoko and distributed 250 packs of 25kg food items to 250 widows and aged women.

Reflecting on the journey leading to the establishment of the NGO, he revealed that the idea had been conceived 15 years ago, a joint initiative between him and his wife but following her demise, the family resolved to transform it into a memorial foundation.

He added that the N250m endowment fund would generate about N50 million annually through interest and dividends, which would be dedicated to the running of the foundation’s programmes as well as administrative operations.

The Bishop of the Anglican Church, Ekiti West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cornelius Oludare Adagbada described the project as a rare gesture that would bring relief to many households.

Earlier, the chairman of the event and childhood friend of the late entrepreneur, Dr. Janet Agbaje had called on friends, former schoolmates, and former colleagues of her late friend to support the Akinluyi family in achieving the objectives of the foundation. “I want us all to rise up and give Kaycee Foundation the attention it deserves because were she to be alive, Kikelomo would do more for friends and even acquaintances,” Agbaje stated.

Also, at the event, a book of Tributes, ‘HeartPrint’, edited by Akin Oluwadare Jnr, a banker and leadership coach, was unveiled. In the foreword of the book, Tawakalitu Adeyinka Yusuf, a bosom friend of late Kikelomo, aptly described KC Foundation as a testament to her friend’s enduring legacy. May the beautiful soul of Mrs.

Akinluyi continues to rest in peace.

• Akingbolu wrote from Aramoko Ekiti.