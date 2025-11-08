KSM Nigeria elects new officials

The Order of Knight of St Mulumba Nigeria, Lagos Metropolitan Council, has urged the newly elected members to see unity and commitment as a means of advancing the mission and vision of the Order.

Worthy Public Relations Officer of the Lagos Metro Council, Sir Bidwell Nkemakolam Okere, in a statement said the officers were elected on October 25, 2025 to steer the affairs of the Order for the next four years.

Those elected were Sir Nosa Ehigiator as Metropolitan Grand Knight (MGK); Sir Benji Ofodile as Deputy Metropolitan Grand Knight (DMGK); Sir Michael Olofinlade as Secretary; and Sir Charles Mbama as Advocate.

Others include WBro. Charles Nmarkwe as Chancellor; Sir Lawrence Ojemen as Treasurer; Sir Benedict Osilaja as Financial Secretary; WBro. Andrew Isichei as Auditor; and Sir Emmanuel Isikaku as Warden;

The rest are Sir Patrick Falola as Physician; Sir Bidwell Okere as PRO and WBro. Solomon Adenubi as Assistant Secretary.

The election, which was conducted by Assistant Metro Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Kenneth Jerome Mereh under the supervision of Supreme Secretary, Sir Dan Egwu, was attended by Worthy Supreme Knight, Sir Dr Charles Mbelede

and Supreme Treasurer, Sir Patrick Ekwenta, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Ehigiator expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and the new executives, reaffirming the team’s dedication to serving faithfully.

Commending the outgoing executives for their selfless service and contributions during their tenure, Ehigiator said: “We are, because you were,” emphasising the need to keep the Order in a growth trajectory for a stronger foundation in the next phase of KSM growth in the Metro Council.