Kenny Blaq ‘Goes Reckless’ as First Bank reiterates commitment to creative industry

Comedy and music lovers had more than they bargained for at this year’s Kenny Blaq Reckless Music Comedy Festival held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Kenny Blaq’s Music Comedy Festival, a blend of music, dance and comedy, this year played host to ace Disc Jockey (DJ) Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, who thrilled attendees with music, with top-tier comedians sharing the stage with some of Africa’s hottest musical acts.

Akpororo, SLK, Larry J, African China, MC Remote, Eteye, Terry G, alongside other renowned comedians, got everyone grooving throughout the show.

Many emerging talents were given the stage to showcase their skills, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Headlined by the trailblazing comedian/musician Kenny Blaq, the Kenny Blaq Reckless Music-Comedy Festival is not just another festival; it is a cultural moment.

This year’s edition, which started in the late afternoon and ran into dawn, showcased an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and music, featuring performances that made audiences giggle as one comedian after another mounted the stage to thrill the audience.

“The exhilarating festival merges the dynamic worlds of music and comedy, highlighting Africa’s impressive creative entertainment scene. Kenny Blaq Reckless Music-Comedy Festival is born out of the desire to merge Africa’s fast-rising Afrobeats scene with the dynamic world of comedy, delivering a show that is bold, innovative, and unapologetically different.

“The comedian said Reckless is all about being daring, breaking norms, and offering fans a thrilling experience and a festival that encourages people to take bold steps in their lives while having fun.

First Bank, which is the headline sponsor of the festival as part of its DecemberIssaVybe campaign, said in light of the tough economic climate, it offers relief for Nigerians looking to celebrate and have fun in December.

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, said it is about making memories, providing a platform for both Nigerians and international audiences to enjoy unique experiences, promising commitment to the creative industry.

“Since its inception in 2018, the FirstBank IssaVybe campaign has delivered exciting moments that people eagerly anticipate each December, and we are committed to making more memories.”