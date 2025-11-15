Music Excellence… Loud At MUSON Festival

The 2025 MUSON Festival came to a thrilling climax in Lagos, celebrating the best of Nigerian creativity, youthful brilliance, and technological innovation through a spectacular lineup that included the MusiQuest Finale Concert, the Collabo: Music and Technology Symposium, and the TotalEnergies Gala Concert.

Held at the MUSON Centre, the festival reaffirmed its reputation as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s cultural life—nurturing emerging talents, fostering artistic collaboration, and advancing musical education in the digital age.

From youthful melodies to futuristic conversations and timeless harmonies, the 2025 MUSON Festival affirms that Nigeria’s musical future lies in the inspired blend of youth, technology and artistry

At the MusiQuest Finale Concert, young virtuosos from schools across Nigeria took centre stage at the Agip Recital Hall. Anchored by Ifunanya Anakwe, the evening showcased non-competitive performances that celebrated pure artistry and expression.

Highlights of the evening included Eniola Emmanuel’s Euphonium solo Sonata in F by Benedetto Marcello; Chidozie and Chiamaka’s duet, I Vow to Thee My Country, and Esther Oputteh’s striking soprano in Let the Bright Seraphim by Handel, joined by Isaac Sulaiman and Bright Kpalap.

Other memorable renditions include Abdulrazaq Isa’s soulful saxophone version of Yesterday, Akinuli Korede’s lively piano piece, Movement de Valse, and a Yoruba folk classic Iwe Kiko by Emmanuella Omole, Ewere Ewubor, Nimi Popoola, and Tevin Ilodianya, accompanied by Ayodele Omole, which drew a standing ovation.

The Director of the MUSON School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola in her vote of thanks, commended the performers and thanked the MUSON Board of Trustees —Mr. Louis Mbanefo, Ms. Shade Doherty, and Pastor Yemi Akinsonya— for nurturing the next generation of talent. “We are in the age of Gen Z, let them express themselves,” she declared, urging the children to persevere.

Earlier, the Collabo: Music and Technology Symposium explored the intersection of creativity and digital innovation. Chairman of GEH AI Learning Concepts, Mr. Sonny Iroche, in his keynote address, urged artistes to embrace AI as a tool for growth and storytelling.

The CEO of Premier Records Limited, Mr. Michael Odiong, stressed the need to protect intellectual property and preserving African identity in the digital era, while Mr. Sam Onyemelukwe of Trace Anglophone West Africa encouraged artistes to focus on originality over imitation, while legal expert Mr. Femi Fatolu lauded MUSON’s commitment to copyright awareness.