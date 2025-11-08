New kings, queens emerge at Mr, Miss Nigeria International Pageant 2025

The 14th Mr & Miss Nigeria International Pageant (MMNI) has produced new kings and queens that will not merely represent Nigeria in global competitions but embody the aspirations of the African continent through leadership, innovation, and compassion.

Held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, under the theme ‘The African Dream,’ the 2025/26 edition went far beyond the dazzle of crowns and gowns; it was a spirited affirmation of heritage, ambition, and the limitless potential of African youth.

Organised by Brendance & Crusader Ltd, the pageant gathered contestants from across the nation. From the opening night to the final ovation, the atmosphere in Uyo shimmered with energy and emotion, as the week-long celebration merged glamour with purpose.

In his address, founder of Brendance & Crusader Ltd, Ambassador Brendan Nsikak, described the 14th edition as a defining chapter in the evolution of African pageantry.

“Our African dream is no longer a hope; it is a movement, a mission, and a reality,” he declared, underscoring the event’s aim to transform pageantry into a platform for leadership, cultural advocacy, and humanitarian service.

Among the newly crowned in the Miss Nigeria category were Okodede Tracy Omoye (Miss Nigeria International), Eniola Olayinka Rani (Miss Nigeria International Global), Blessing Akaninyene Ime (Miss Nigeria International Tourism), Giana Urenma Azuike (Miss Nigeria International Top Model), Christopher Precious (Miss Nigeria International Culture), and Olukunle Precious Omoyeni (Miss Nigeria International Teen Queen).

In the Mr. Nigeria category, the crowns went to Edwin Chester Nkanta (Mr. Nigeria International), Kevin Uchenna Dunu (Mr. Nigeria International Global), Solomon Idah (Mr. Nigeria International Tourism), Solomon Idah (Mr. Nigeria International Top Model).

